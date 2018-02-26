Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center to host EPLive 2018

Two-day conference draws cardiac electrophysiology experts from across the globe

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2018

March 1

/PRNewswire/ -- Onand 2, 2018, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center will host its fourth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2018. EPLive is an intensive,two-day educational meeting for practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex arrhythmias, a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. The primary teaching tool is live cases broadcast from the state-of-the-art laboratories at St. David's Medical Center, with expert commentary.

"This event draws leaders in the field of electrophysiology from across the globe," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "We are committed to advancing electrophysiology care, and this event gives us the opportunity to shape physician practices and expand the scope of electrophysiology treatment options available to all patients."

Arrhythmias are caused by problems with the heart's electrical system. Many cardiac arrhythmias are treated using modern ablation procedures, which involve burning, freezing or neutralizing portions of the heart muscle where abnormal electrical pulses set off the irregular heartbeats. EPLive is designed to help attendees gain a better understanding of techniques used to treat atrial and ventricular arrhythmias, implant complex devices and extract malfunctioning devices.

EPLive consists of four sections: Atrial Fibrillation (A Fib) ablation, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) ablation, Devices and New Technology. The sessions consist of a combination of live and recorded cases from some of the world's premier centers: TCAI, Mayo Clinic, Stanford University Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, UCLA Health System, the University of Pennsylvania Health System, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, University of Colorado Hospital, Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, Lancaster General Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Cases include procedures such as A Fib ablation, ventricular tachycardia (VT) ablation, epicardial and endocardial VT ablation, left atrial appendage closures, lead extraction and venoplasty. EPLive will also feature new technology pioneered by physicians at TCAI.

The conference will also focus on a variety of objectives, including:

Evaluating techniques used to map and ablate atrial and ventricular arrhythmias

Identifying processes to reduce complications and promote safety measures for the patient during ablation of A Fib and ventricular arrhythmias

Applying interventional approaches learned in ablation of complex ventricular arrhythmias

Demonstrating an understanding of the latest evidence and guidelines in arrhythmia management and treatment with new technology

Applying interventional approaches that best utilize the new technologies demonstrated to maximize clinical outcomes.

In addition to demonstrations by Dr. Natale, EPLive will feature presentations by a number of TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., as well as Rodney Horton, M.D.; Patrick Hranitzky, M.D.; Robert Canby, M.D.; Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D.; Shane Bailey, M.D.; Javier Sanchez, M.D.; David Burkhardt, M.D., Jason Zagrodsky, M.D., and Luigi DiBiase, M.D.

Physicians will receive a maximum of 18 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

The Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center is one of the world's preeminent centers dedicated to the latest treatment advances for correcting arrhythmias. The center is led by Dr. Natale, who is at the forefront of advancing treatment for A Fib, leading numerous clinical trials, and participating in the development of new technologies and procedures.

