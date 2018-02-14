Teddy Dupay For Kids Fund And MCS Foundation Launch Campaign To Help Kids In Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the humanitarian crisis after Hurricane María devastated

As part of the "Ball 4 Hope" campaign, Teddy Dupay and his Teddy Dupay Basketball Academy ("TDBA") team, will bring much needed messages of hope and perseverance during week-long basketball training sessions held at schools and clubs across the island from March 5 to 9, 2018. TDBA will also be raising awareness through the hashtag #DontForgetPR and raising funds which will be matched dollar for dollar by Medical Card System, Inc. ("MCS") to be used directly in support of initiatives to improve the outlook of children in Puerto Rico by the MCS Foundation, Inc.

"We are so excited to come down to Puerto Rico for Basketball Week! My hope is to motivate the kids who've weathered the storm, encourage them to persevere during these difficult times and assist in helping everyone in Puerto Rico regain a sense of normalcy. I promise we will bring a ton of enthusiasm, put a lot of smiles on their faces and help create some positive momentum that will change their lives!" remarked Teddy Dupay, the founder of TDBA and TD4Kids.

"We are very excited to welcome Teddy Dupay back to Puerto Rico to deliver his motivational and inspirational messages to kids in Puerto Rico. Having watched him in action and understanding that many of these kids have been through a lot the last few months, we know his unique style, weaving messages about overcoming adversity as he teaches basketball, will spark hope in these kids, many of whom may be feeling without hope after Hurricane Maria made their already difficult situations worse for many families. Puerto Rico needs its youth to believe in their future here so that the island can come back stronger than before. This creative project goes beyond raising money to include a component to help Puerto Rico recover in the long term, explained Liana Marante O'Drobinak, MCS Foundation's Executive Director.

Donations to the "Ball 4 Hope" campaign can be made via PayPal, debit or credit card at www.teddydupay.com/puertorico. The matching donation campaign is a component of "Green for Puerto Rico" campaign, a $1.5 million funding effort through which MCS matches every dollar raised up to $750,000 of tax-deductible contributions to MCS Foundation.

About Teddy Dupay and the Teddy Dupay for Kids Fund

The Teddy Dupay for Kids Fund ("TD4Kids") is a nonprofit fund in collaboration with The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. TD4Kids is on a mission to help kids create positive momentum in their lives so they can thrive. Over the past 4 years, the movement via TDBA has hosted over 5000 training sessions for kids and has started an additional 501c3 to provide revolutionary education for young student athletes with their Virtual School Co-Op. With focus on developing and maintaining a positive mindset, treating people kindly, always doing your best and never making the same mistake twice, the children who've been influenced have shown incredible & measurable growth in self-confidence, self-image as well as overall enthusiasm for a productive future. Utilizing Social Media, unique & creative fundraising events as well as old fashion, boots on the ground, belly to belly volunteering, TD4Kids & TDBA will never quit the crusade to help kids who are unable to help themselves.

About MCS Foundation

MCS Foundation is a not for profit organization created by MCS Healthcare Holdings, LLC. (MCS) to promote positive and lasting changes in society. Through collaborative efforts with various non-profit entities, MCS Foundation seeks to help improve the quality of life for thousands of individuals, while supporting collective development through initiatives that support education, health, and fitness. Over the last seven years, MCS has donated over $5 million to worthwhile charitable causes across Puerto Rico, directly or through the MCS Foundation or the MCS Sponsorship Program. Previous recipients of grants have included Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Accion Social de Puerto Rico, YMCAs of Puerto Rico, Caras Las Américas, Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico, Instituto Nueva Escuela and Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo, among others.

About MCS

For 35 years Medical Card System, Inc. (MCS) has been one of the local health industry's leading companies. Since its founding, MCS has established a solid reputation in the market for providing excellent quality services and competitive products. MCS Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of MCS, offers a wide array of commercial health plans for groups and individuals, as well as group life insurance. MCS Advantage, Inc., through its MCS Classicare products, offers an extensive variety of Medicare Advantage coverage aimed at promoting quality of life and wellness to Puerto Rico's Medicare population.

