Technical Perspectives on Medical Research Stocks -- Bruker, DexCom, Invitae, and IQVIA

Pre-market, WallStEquities.com covers four stocks in the Medical Laboratories and Researchspace: Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ: BRKR), DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), Invitae Corp. (NYSE: NVTA), and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV). Medical laboratories are independent, commercial enterprises that provide information to healthcare professionals about the severity, onset, and reason of patients' physical ailments.



Bruker

Shares in Billerica, Massachusetts headquartered Bruker Corp. climbed 1.75%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $30.17. The stock recorded a trading volume of 327,088 shares. The Company's shares have gained 27.25% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.30% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Bruker, which develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.13.

On March 01st, 2018, Bruker announced the appointment of Dr. Burkhard Prause, President of the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) segment, as an executive officer of the Corporation. Dr. Prause has a successful track record of leading BEST through a significant expansion of its business in the last decade, with a focus on customer needs, productivity, quality, and innovation.

DexCom

San Diego, California headquartered DexCom Inc.'s stock jumped 7.39%, closing the day at $59.84. A total volume of 1.70 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.23 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 4.47% in the past month and 3.14% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 6.17% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of DexCom, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 65.16.

On February 12th, 2018, DexCom announced that Steven Pacelli, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, will present an update on the Company at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 13th, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation, which will occur live at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, will be concurrently webcast on the Company's website.

Invitae

On Tuesday, shares in San Francisco, California headquartered Invitae Corp. recorded a trading volume of 744,695 shares. The stock ended the day 3.28% higher at $7.25. The Company's shares have advanced 11.20% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.08%. Furthermore, shares of Invitae, which focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the US, Canada, Israel, and internationally, have an RSI of 55.21.

On February 13th, 2018, research firm The Benchmark Company reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $11 a share to $10 a share.

On February 26th, 2018, Invitae announced that Sean George, CEO, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 12th, 2018, at 11:20 a.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the investors section of the Company's website.

IQVIA Holdings

Durham, North Carolina headquartered IQVIA Holdings Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.97%, finishing yesterday's session at $100.66 with a total trading volume of 615,277 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.12% in the last month and 29.22% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.54% and 4.50%, respectively. Additionally, shares of IQVIA, which provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 53.67.

On February 14th, 2018, IQVIA reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, revenue was $2,161 million, adjusted EBITDA was $582 million, and GAAP net income was $1,076 million. For the full year 2017, revenue was $8,060 million, adjusted EBITDA was $2,047 million, and GAAP net income was $1,309 million.

