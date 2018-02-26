Technical Perspectives on Medical Equipment Stocks -- Prestige Brands, Second Sight Medical Products, Senseonics, and Varian Medical Systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prestige Brands Holdings

Tarrytown, New York headquartered Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 0.43% higher at $35.15. A total volume of 524,925 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 16.17%. Additionally, shares of Prestige Brands, which through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.32.

On February 01st, 2018, Prestige Brands reported financial results for its Q3 and nine months ended December 31st, 2017. For Q3 FY18, revenues were $270.6 million, gross profit margin was 54.6%, and net income totaled $314.8 million. For the first nine months of FY18, revenues were $785.2 million, gross profit margin was 55.4%, and net income totaled $379.3 million. Get the full research report on PBH for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PBH

Second Sight Medical Products

On Friday, shares in Sylmar, California headquartered Second Sight Medical Products Inc. ended the session 2.56% higher at $1.60. The stock recorded a trading volume of 329,310 shares. The Company's shares have surged 40.35% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 17.25% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company have an RSI of 39.42.

On February 16th, 2018, Second Sight Medical Products announced market entry into Singapore, with the first patient implanted with the Company's Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System. The implantation was facilitated by the Company's exclusive distribution partner in Singapore, Mandarin Opto-Medic Co Pte Ltd. Access the free research report on EYES now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EYES

Senseonics Holdings

Germantown, Maryland headquartered Senseonics Holdings Inc.'s shares jumped 9.70%, closing the session at $2.94. A total volume of 540,754 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 429,550 shares. The stock has gained 2.44% in the last month, 8.49% over the previous three months, and 26.72% over the past year. Shares of the Company are trading 7.00% and 18.13% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, Senseonics' stock has an RSI of 62.26.

On February 20th, 2018, Senseonics announced that people with diabetes using the Eversense® brand Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems in EMEA markets now have the option to invite others to remotely view their real-time glucose readings and alerts from anywhere. The updated Eversense® app with remote monitoring allows up to five family members or friends to use Eversense® NOW, a remote monitoring application that automatically updates and displays glucose data sent from the Eversense system every five minutes to a mobile device. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on SENS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SENS

Varian Medical Systems

Last Friday at the close, shares in Palo Alto, California headquartered Varian Medical Systems Inc. recorded a trading volume of 313,977 shares. The stock ended the session 1.11% higher at $121.17. The Company's shares have advanced 7.18% in the past month, 11.78% over the previous three months, and 44.20% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.24% and 14.06%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide, have an RSI of 56.66.

On February 22nd, 2018, Varian Medical Systems (VAR) announced that it has acquired privately-held, Montreal-based Evinance Innovation, Inc., a clinical decision support software company. This acquisition expands the capabilities of VAR's 360 Oncology™ care management platform by tightly integrating clinical workflow, decision support, and adherence tracking based on leading cancer care guidelines. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on VAR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VAR

