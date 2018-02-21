Technical Perspectives on Drug Makers Stocks -- Depomed, DURECT, Endo, and Ionis Pharma

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Depomed

Shares in Newark, California headquartered Depomed Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.67%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $7.39. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.51 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.35 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 19.00% over the last three months. The stock is trading 6.40% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Depomed, which engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 49.77.

On February 07th, 2018, Depomed announced that members of its senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on February 22nd, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. EST in New York. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed under the Investor Relations' page of the Company's website.

DURECT

Cupertino, California headquartered DURECT Corp.'s stock declined 2.68%, closing the day at $1.09 with a total trading volume of 316,539 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.09% in the previous three months and 7.92% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.11% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of DURECT, which researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs, have an RSI of 46.42.

On February 14th, 2018, DURECT announced that its licensee, Pain Therapeutics (PTIE), reported on February 13th, 2018 that it has resubmitted the New Drug Application for REMOXY® ER to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). REMOXY ER is designed as an abuse-deterrent, extended release, capsule formulation of oxycodone, a prescription drug for severe pain. PTIE stated that it expects a six-month review cycle by FDA, and that it expects to be notified by FDA of a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date within 60 days.

Endo International

On Tuesday, shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Endo International PLC recorded a trading volume of 3.10 million shares. The stock ended the day 1.60% lower at $6.77. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 9.54%. Furthermore, shares of Endo, which develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide, have an RSI of 45.02.

On February 06th, 2018, Endo announced the initiation of two identical Phase-3 RELEASE clinical trials of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for the treatment of cellulite. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled RELEASE studies will evaluate the safety and efficacy of CCH in reducing the appearance of cellulite.

On February 14th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $10 per share. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on ENDP at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ENDP

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Carlsbad, California headquartered Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.12%, finishing yesterday's session at $49.99 with a total trading volume of 586,878 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.50% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 2.41%. Additionally, shares of Ionis Pharma, which focuses on developing drugs for patients with severe and rare diseases, have an RSI of 49.32.

On February 13th, 2018, Ionis Pharma announced that it will host a live webcast on February 27th, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. ET to discuss its 2017 financial results and report on pipeline and business progress. The webcast may be accessed on the Company's website.

