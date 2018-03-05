Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- PTC Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharma, Ritter Pharma, and Sangamo Therapeutics

NEW YORK, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on PTCT, REGN, RTTR, and SGMO which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com scans PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT), Regeneron PharmaceuticalsInc. (NASDAQ: REGN), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR), and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO). These companies belong to the Biotechnology sector, which harnesses biological processes to create technologies and products for a wide variety of challenges - from expanding crop sizes to treating disease. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

PTC Therapeutics

South Plainfield, New Jersey headquartered PTC Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 3.83% higher at $25.73. A total volume of 579,505 shares was traded. The Company's shares have surged 61.62% over the previous three months and 95.22% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 16.75% and 37.05%, respectively. Additionally, shares of PTC Therapeutics, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.13.

On February 21st, 2018, PTC Therapeutics announced that the Company will host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, March 06th, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report its fourth-quarter and year-end 2017 financial results and provide an update on its business and outlook. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the investor relations section of the Company's website. Get the full research report on PTCT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PTCT

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, shares in Tarrytown, New York headquartered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. ended the session 2.70% higher at $330.47. The stock recorded a trading volume of 908,766 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 903,970 shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.94% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Regeneron Pharma, which discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide, have an RSI of 44.85.

On February 12th, 2018, Regeneron Pharma announced the appointment of Marion McCourt as the Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial. Ms. McCourt joined that day to lead all aspects of product commercialization for the Company's currently-approved medicines and development-stage pipeline. She has more than two decades of broad experience in biopharmaceutical management, with an emphasis on commercial strategy and execution.

On February 21st, 2018, research firm Canaccord Genuity downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold' while revising its previous target price from $522 a share to $356 a share. Access the free research report on REGN now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=REGN

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Los Angeles, California headquartered Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s shares saw a correction of 13.20%, closing the session at $0.22. A total volume of 2.90 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 415,320 shares. The stock is trading 31.65% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Ritter Pharma, which develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases, have an RSI of 21.78.

On February 20th, 2018, Ritter Pharmaceuticals announced the appointment of William Chey, M.D. to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Chey is Nostrant Collegiate Professor of Gastroenterology & Nutrition Sciences, Director of the GI Physiology Laboratory, and Co-Director of the Michigan Bowel Control Program at Michigan Medicine. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on RTTR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=RTTR

Sangamo Therapeutics

Last Friday at the close, shares in Richmond, California headquartered Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.35 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.89 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.19% higher at $24.25. The Company's shares have advanced 16.31% in the past month, 67.82% over the previous three months, and 427.17% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 23.58% and 77.97%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Sangamo Therapeutics have an RSI of 60.69.

On February 12th, 2018, Sangamo Therapeutics announced the appointment of Heather D. Turner as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective immediately. Ms. Turner will oversee all legal matters for the Company and will report to its CEO. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on SGMO at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SGMO

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----ptc-therapeutics-regeneron-pharma-ritter-pharma-and-sangamo-therapeutics-300607910.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities