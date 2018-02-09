Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- CorMedix, Curis, Cyclacel Pharma, and Cymabay Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment

community. Today we are offering reports on CRMD, CRIS, CYCC, and CBAY which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com redirects investors' attention to the Biotech industry,which focuses on novel drug development and clinical research aimed at treating diseases and medical conditions. Under assessment this morning are: CorMedix Inc. (NYSE AMER: CRMD), Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC), and Cymabay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

CorMedix

Shares in Bridgewater, New Jersey-based CorMedix Inc. saw a decline of 1.35%, ending Thursday's trading session at $0.46. The stock recorded a trading volume of 360,354 shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.53% below their 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of CorMedix, which focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the US and other markets, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.98. Get the full research report on CRMD for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CRMD

Curis

Lexington, Massachusetts headquartered Curis Inc.'s stock declined 4.80%, closing the day at $0.55 with a total trading volume of 970,053 shares. The stock is trading 25.28% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the company, which engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the US, have an RSI of 27.55.

On January 17th, 2018, Curis announced initiation of patient dosing in a Phase-1 trial of CA-4948, an orally available small molecule inhibitor of the IRAK4 kinase, for treatment of patients with lymphoma. CA-4948 was discovered at Aurigene and is the second licensed program from the Curis-Aurigene collaboration to enter the clinic. Access the free research report on CRIS now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CRIS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

On Thursday, shares in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey headquartered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 113,045 shares. The stock ended the day 1.25% lower at $1.58. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 10.41%. Furthermore, shares of Cyclacel Pharma, which develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases, have an RSI of 32.31.

On February 06th, 2018, Cyclacel Pharma announced that it will present at the 2018 BIO CEO Investor Conference being held on February 12th, 2018, and February 13th, 2018, at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York. Spiro Rombotis, President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company and its progress in key programs. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on CYCC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CYCC

Cymabay Therapeutics

Newark, California headquartered Cymabay Therapeutics Inc.'s stock dropped 4.00%, finishing yesterday's session at $12.00. A total volume of 2.14 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 686,750 shares. The Company's shares have surged 30.15% in the last month, 41.84% in the previous three months, and 435.71% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 24.16% and 65.51%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Cymabay Therapeutics, which focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases, have an RSI of 63.18.

On January 25th, 2018, research firm ROTH Capital resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $27 per share.

On February 06th, 2018, Cymabay Therapeutics announced that Management will participate in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey 4th Annual Orphan Drug Day on February 13th, 2017, at JW Marriott Essex House in New York City. Management will also participate in the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 14th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on CBAY at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CBAY

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com Phone number: +21-32-044-483Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----cormedix-curis-cyclacel-pharma-and-cymabay-therapeutics-300596342.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities