Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Argos Therapeutics, Array BioPharma, Aurinia Pharma, and Auris Medical

Shares in Durham, North Carolina headquartered Argos Therapeutics Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.73%, ending Wednesday's trading session at $1.36. The stock recorded a trading volume of 505,961 shares. The Company's shares are trading 47.29% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Argos Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of personalized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 29.35.

On February 15th, 2018, Argos Therapeutics announced the issuance of US patent 9,879,053, covering the strain-independent amplification of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) nucleic acid sequences for use in vaccinations. The methods described in this patent form the foundation for the manufacture of AGS-004, the Company's novel, dendritic cell-based immunotherapy for HIV.

Boulder, Colorado headquartered Array BioPharma Inc.'s stock rose 2.73%, closing the day at $17.66 with a total trading volume of 3.22 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 13.50% in the past month, 53.30% in the previous three months, and 62.32% over the past year. The stock is trading 27.46% and 65.60% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Array BioPharma, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 65.35.

On February 06th, 2018, Array BioPharma reported its results for Q2 FY18. Revenue for the quarter was $42.2 million; cost of partnered programs was $13.7 million; and R&D expense was $42.6 million. Loss from operations for Q2 of fiscal 2018 was $25.7 million, and net loss was $34.1 million. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31st, 2017, were $420 million.

On February 07th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $20 a share to $23 a share.

On Wednesday, shares in Victoria, Canada headquartered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.11 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 938,830 shares. The stock ended the day 0.55% higher at $5.46. The Company's shares have advanced 6.23% in the previous three months and 48.37% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 6.01%. Furthermore, shares of Aurinia Pharma, which engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada, have an RSI of 56.50.

On February 08th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $9 per share.

On February 08th, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $9 per share.

On February 08th, 2018, Aurinia Pharma announced the appointment of Joseph P. "Jay" Hagan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Hagan is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Regulus Therapeutics.

Zug, Switzerland headquartered Auris Medical Holding AG's stock dropped 1.89%, finishing yesterday's session at $0.26 with a total trading volume of 906,846 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 39.65%. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders, have an RSI of 32.51.

On February 07th, 2018, Auris Medical reported new data on the pharmacokinetics of AM-125, its investigational drug for the intranasal treatment of vertigo. The results show markedly higher blood plasma concentrations when betahistine was administered intranasally rather than orally. In a next step, the Company is planning to test intranasal betahistine in a second phase 1 clinical trial to determine the maximum tolerated dose with single and repeated dosing and to generate additional data on the relative bioavailability compared to oral betahistine.

