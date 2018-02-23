Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- AnaptysBio, Anthera Pharma, Aralez Pharma, and Aratana Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AnaptysBio

Shares in San Diego, California-based AnaptysBio Inc. saw a decline of 1.34%, ending Thursday's trading session at $119.43. The stock recorded a trading volume of 124,344 shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.04% in the last month, 58.69% over the last three months, and 415.90% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.68% and 114.10% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of AnaptysBio, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.51.

On February 15th, 2018, research firm SunTrust reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $115 a share to $162 a share.

On February 17th, 2018, AnaptysBio announced that updated data from its Phase-2a trial of ANB020, the Company's wholly owned anti-IL-33 antibody program, in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis was presented that day at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego. The oral presentation, titled "Proof-of-Concept Phase-2a Clinical Trial of ANB020 (Anti-IL-33 Antibody) in the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Adult Atopic Dermatitis," was presented by the principal investigator of the ANB020 Phase-2a clinical trial, Dr. Graham Ogg.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Hayward, California headquartered Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock declined 2.88%, closing the day at $2.36. A total volume of 10.71 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.12 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 53.25% in the past month and 14.56% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 48.79% and 45.54% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Anthera Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, have an RSI of 73.31.

On February 05th, 2018, Anthera Pharma announced that the final patient has completed the last visit in the primary treatment phase of RESULT, a Phase-3 clinical study of Sollpura for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis. Although the data remains blinded, two successful interim futility analyses were conducted by the independent Data Monitoring Committee, which is comprised of experts appointed by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Therapeutics Development Network.

On February 21st, 2018, research firm ROTH Capital initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $10 per share.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals

On Thursday, shares in Milton, Canada headquartered Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 418,610 shares. The stock ended the day 2.41% higher at $1.70. The Company's shares have advanced 8.97% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.13% and 13.05%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Aralez Pharma, which operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada, Ireland, and the US, have an RSI of 51.09.

On February 05th, 2018, research firm H.C. Wainwright initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $6 per share.

Aratana Therapeutics

Leawood, Kansas headquartered Aratana Therapeutics Inc.'s stock dropped 1.22%, finishing yesterday's session at $4.04 with a total trading volume of 269,766 shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 18.52%. Shares of the Company, which focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the US and Belgium, have an RSI of 27.02.

On February 13th, 2018, Aratana Therapeutics announced that it will host a live conference call on March 14th, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for Q4 and full year ended December 31st, 2017.

