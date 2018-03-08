Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Alder Biopharma, Alexion Pharma, Alnylam Pharma, and Amgen

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community.

March 05

$758 million

$2.8 billion

March 05, Forbes reported that in the prior week, Biotechnology firms raised $758 million from venture capitalists (VCs) and angel investors, according to an analysis by Pitchbook, a data provider that tracks venture and private equity investments. In the year-to-date, VCs have poured $2.8 billion into biotechnology startups. That means that in the first two months of 2018, VCs have invested more in biotechnology firms than they did in all of any year before 2014, the report further noted. Today, WallStEquities.com scans Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR), Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY), and Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Shares in Washington headquartered Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc. ended Wednesday's trading session flat at $14.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.56 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 12.88% in the last month and 36.70% over the last three months. The stock is trading 18.46% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Alder Biopharma have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.92.

On March 05th, 2018, Alder Biopharma announced that Mark J. Litton, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Business Officer, will provide a business overview and update at the 38th Annual Cowen & Co. Health Care Conference on March 12th, 2018, at 4:50 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. The live audio webcast of the event can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page under the Investors section of the Company's website.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Connecticut headquartered Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.21%, closing the day at $118.38 with a total trading volume of 1.47 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.02% in the past month. The stock is trading 1.21% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Alexion Pharma have an RSI of 49.79.

On February 27th, 2018, Alexion Pharma (ALXN) and the Manton Center for Orphan Disease Research at Boston Children's Hospital announced a collaboration to enable rapid and precise diagnoses for patients with suspected rare diseases by combining the latter's expertise in decoding and treating rare diseases with ALXN's genomics and data sciences capabilities.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

On Wednesday, shares in Massachusetts headquartered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 788,142 shares. The stock ended the day 0.60% higher at $123.99. The Company's shares have advanced 148.28% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 17.73%. Furthermore, shares of Alnylam Pharma have an RSI of 52.03.

On February 16th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $205 a share to $200 a share.

On February 16th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $205 a share to $200 a share.

On March 06th, 2018, Alnylam Pharma announced that its management will present Company overviews at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 13th, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. Management will also present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 15th, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Amgen

Thousand Oaks, California headquartered Amgen Inc.'s stock dropped 1.48%, finishing yesterday's session at $187.53. A total volume of 6.48 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 4.48 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.31% in the last month and 5.72% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 6.21%. Additionally, shares of Amgen have an RSI of 56.32.

On February 12th, 2018, research firm Mizuho reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $192 a share to $200 a share.

On February 12th, 2018, research firm Mizuho reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $192 a share to $200 a share.

On February 27th, 2018, Amgen announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion, recommending a label variation for Neulasta® (pegfilgrastim) to include the Neulasta® Onpro® Kit. Neulasta® is indicated in the European Union for the reduction in the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in adult patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy for malignancy, with the exception of chronic myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----alder-biopharma-alexion-pharma-alnylam-pharma-and-amgen-300610608.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities