Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- 22nd Century, Abeona Therapeutics, Advaxis, and Adverum Biotechnologies

22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 2.45% lower at $2.79. A total volume of 1.65 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 1.45% in the past month, 19.23% over the previous three months, and 196.81% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 15.55%. Additionally, shares of 22nd Century, which provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.27.

Abeona Therapeutics

On Friday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ended the session 1.32% higher at $15.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 769,007 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.38% in the previous three months and 191.43% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.21% above its 50-day moving average and 19.76% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Abeona Therapeutics, which focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases, have an RSI of 55.01.

On February 21st, 2018, Abeona Therapeutics announced that its senior management team will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 13th, 2018, at 4:20 p.m. ET at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Advaxis

Princeton, New Jersey-based Advaxis Inc.'s shares jumped 8.37%, closing the session at $2.20. A total volume of 2.61 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.10 million shares. The stock is trading 17.84% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Advaxis, which focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes technology-based immunotherapies in the US, have an RSI of 45.83.

On March 09th, 2018, Advaxis announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended January 31st, 2018, on March 12th, 2018. Senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to review the results and provide a business update. The webcast may be accessed under the Events & Presentations page of the Company's investor relations website.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Last Friday at the close of trading, shares in Menlo Park, California headquartered Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.18 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.47% lower at $6.70. The Company's shares have surged 112.70% over the previous three months and 135.09% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.50% and 81.32%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, which engages in discovering and developing novel medicines that offer therapeutic benefit to patients suffering from chronic or debilitating disease, have an RSI of 52.83.

On February 15th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray resumed its 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $12 per share.

On February 26th, 2018, Adverum Biotechnologies announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on March 12th, 2018, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET in Boston, Massachusetts. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

