Tamara Healthcare is on Mission to Open 75 Low-cost Fertility Clinics

BANGALORE, February 15, 2018

Bangalore's leading fertility hospital,

Rs.400 million

India

Bangalore

Tamara Healthcare, is raising INRto set up 75 low-cost fertility clinics inover the next three years. The hospital, which started its IVF and fertility operations inaround six years ago and has performed more than 1,500 IVF cycles, plans to set up clinics in 12 major states across the country.

"We are currently present in Bangalore, and now raising INR Rs. 400 million to expand our business across India over next three fiscals to set-up 75 low-cost fertility clinics. Our Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Imran's revolutionary, innovative and patent pending low-cost IVF technology will help us to set up 75 clinics with Rs. 400 million investment, whereas to setup 75 conventional fertility centers we should have minimum budget of INR Rs. 3000 million. We will be proud to say that we will be the 1st to introduce such low-cost technology in this world," said Tamara Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Ajay Gowda.

Initially, the hospital plans to come up with 20 clinics in southern part of India in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana in the next financial year. "After South India, we plan to expand in western states, central India and northern states," added Tamara Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Imran Khan.

Elaborating on the growth prospects in the Indian market, Imran added, "Around 30 million couples in India suffer from fertility issues and there is lack of quality facilities in non-metro cities to deal with the condition in the country. Due to our low-cost technology, we can run fertility clinics in low potential, non-metro cities with good profits. The USP of this technology is to set-up and run low-cost fertility clinic profitably, we just need 10% of capital and operational budget of conventional fertility clinics. Due to this factor, we are planning to extend our fertility services to non-metro cities."

"Around 70 per cent of the couples who come to us end up with babies. We have relentless focus on quality and we want to extend the same medical standards to non-metro cities, Mr. Imran's innovation is amazing and it helps us to provide the same quality medical services to non-metro cities at extremely less budget," said Tamara Healthcare Director and Clinical Embryologist Mrs. Rashmi Ajay. "We have already initiated our talks with investors, and we will officially announce the deal in next few weeks," said Strategic Consultant Satyanarayana.

About Tamara Healthcare

Tamara is a super-specialty hospital focusing on fertility, diagnostics, pregnancy and women's health. Being a large gynaecological centre, they are equipped with the state-of-the-science facilities and equipment imported from the leaders in medical electronics. They have an experience of 35 plus years in patient service. For more information, visit http://tamarahealthcare.com/

