Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Signs a Commercial Agreement with Renapharma AB

Sunday, March 4, 2018 Drug News
AMMAN, Jordan, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Company

("Tabuk"), one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, has entered into an exclusive agreement with Renapharma AB ("Renapharma") on Cholecalciferol
Vitamin D3 drop("Detremin"), Renapharma is a leading Swedish company that creates and develops innovative and highly competitive pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and med-tech products.

Under this agreement, Renapharma has granted Tabuk exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute Detremin in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Detremin is a highly concentrated non-alcoholic based Vitamin D3 drops.

Detremin is the latest innovation in the field of Vitamin D3 products with many competitive advantages over other formulations, which will increase the treatment compliance.

Dr. Rana Azzam, leading Business Development at Tabuk, said: "This project demonstrates Tabuk's continued commitment to patients and to offering new, innovative medicines within an ongoing collaboration with global partners to deliver on its mission to help improve the lives of patients".

"This exclusive distribution agreement allows Renapharma to access critically important markets and meet a major objective of expanding our global reach. Tabuk Pharmaceuticals is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the MENA region which makes them an ideal partner to develop and commercialize Detremin in the region. We look forward to a long a successful cooperation with Tabuk", commented Ms. Caroline Danielson, CEO of Renapharma.

SOURCE Tabuk Pharmaceuticals



