TSO3 Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call for Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO 3 Inc. (TSX:

3

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

December 31, 2017

TOS) ("TSO" or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, will hold a conference call on, to discuss its financial results forthe fourth quarter and full year ended. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

TSO 3 President and CEO R.M. (Ric) Rumble and CFO Glen Kayll, will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 21, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight TimeToll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191International dial-in number: 1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)Conference ID: 4476389

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to participate on the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gilmartin Group at 1-610-368-6505.

Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1620935&s=1&k=55000E6EB791C7A51DDF8935BC80AC6D which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

About TSO 3

Founded in 1998, TSO 3 's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO 3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO 3 , visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

SOURCE TSO3 Inc.