TSO3 Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call for Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
QUEBEC CITY and MYRTLE BEACH, SC, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - TSO3 Inc. (TSX:

TOS) ("TSO3" or the "Company"), an innovator in sterilization technology for medical devices in healthcare settings, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, to discuss its financial results for
the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

TSO3 President and CEO R.M. (Ric) Rumble and CFO Glen Kayll, will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 21, 2018 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight TimeToll-free dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191International dial-in number: 1-514-807-9895 (Montreal); 1-647-427-7450 (Toronto)Conference ID: 4476389

Analysts and institutional investors are invited to participate on the call. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gilmartin Group at 1-610-368-6505.

Other interested parties may listen to the live webcast of the conference call at http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=1620935&s=1&k=55000E6EB791C7A51DDF8935BC80AC6D  which will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tso3.com.  

About TSO3

Founded in 1998, TSO3's activities encompass the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment that offer an advantageous replacement solution to other low temperature sterilization processes currently used in hospitals. TSO3 also offers services related to the maintenance of sterilization equipment and compatibility testing of medical devices with such processes.

For more information about TSO3, visit the Company's website at www.tso3.com.

 

SOURCE TSO3 Inc.



