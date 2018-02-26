medindia
T.J. Martell Foundation Will Celebrate New York Classic Tournament On May 10 In New York City

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research is proud to announce the

New York Classic Tournament at North Cove Marina in New York City on May 10, 2018.

The New York Classic Tournament will be a fun and unique charity event benefitting the T.J. Martell

Foundation and hosted by Bob McLynn of Crush Music and Mark Weiss of 23/7 Global. Participants will enjoy an afternoon on the Hudson River/Raritan Bay competing in world class striped bass fishing, followed by a fun night of food and open bar at PJ Clarke's located right in the marina.

"The T.J. Martell Foundation's cancer research programs are saving lives every day, and Mark and I are proud to spearhead this fun, new event to help support an amazing cause," says co-host Bob McLynn of Crush Music.

Boat purchase and after party tickets are available by contacting the T.J. Martell Foundation's East Coast headquarters at 646.841.1394. or emailing abeuhler@tjmartell.org. Visit www.tjmartell.org for more information. 

About the T.J. Martell Foundation:

The T.J. Martell Foundation is the music industry's leading foundation that funds innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer. The Foundation was founded in 1975 by music industry executive Tony Martell and his colleagues in loving memory of his son T.J., who died of leukemia. The Foundation has provided more than $280 million for research at eight flagship hospitals in the United States. For more information, please visit www.tjmartell.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Fitzpatrick, Director of Communications and Patient ServicesT.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research 917.301.2572Kfitzpatrick@tjmartell.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tj-martell-foundation-will-celebrate-new-york-classic-tournament-on-may-10-in-new-york-city-300603809.html

