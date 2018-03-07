medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

TCR2 Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference and Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering a novel class

of T cell receptor (TCR)-based cellular therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Garry E. Menzel, PhD, will present a corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 38th
Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 9:30AM ET. The conference will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel.

In addition, the company's Chief Medical Officer, Alfonso Quintás Cardama, MD, will present at the Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 10:30AM ET. The conference will be held at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, NY.

About TCR2 Therapeutics TCR2 Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company that has pioneered a novel class of T cell therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers that utilize the full signaling power of complete T cell receptors (TCR) without the need for HLA-matching. TCR2's proprietary multi-format TRuC™ platform reprograms the natural TCR complex to elicit rapid killing of cancer cells with long persistence and low cytokine release. The company has demonstrated superior activity against several tumor targets in preclinical models compared to CAR T cells and will advance its lead solid tumor program TC-210 targeting mesothelin into the clinic in 2018. TCR2 was founded in 2015 by renowned German immunologist Dr. Patrick Baeuerle and backed with a $44.5M Series A financing led by MPM Capital and F2 Ventures. With a world-class team of immunotherapy experts and entrepreneurs, the company is located in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.tcr2.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcr2-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-cowen-and-company-38th-annual-healthcare-conference-and-needham--company-17th-annual-healthcare-conference-300609298.html

SOURCE TCR2 Therapeutics



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.