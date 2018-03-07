TCR2 Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference and Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., an immuno-oncology company pioneering a novel class

Garry E. Menzel

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

9:30AM ET

Garry E. Menzel, PhD, will present a corporate overview at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 9:30AM ET. The conference will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel.

In addition, the company's Chief Medical Officer, Alfonso Quintás Cardama, MD, will present at the Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 10:30AM ET. The conference will be held at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, NY.

About TCR2 Therapeutics TCR2 Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company that has pioneered a novel class of T cell therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers that utilize the full signaling power of complete T cell receptors (TCR) without the need for HLA-matching. TCR2's proprietary multi-format TRuC™ platform reprograms the natural TCR complex to elicit rapid killing of cancer cells with long persistence and low cytokine release. The company has demonstrated superior activity against several tumor targets in preclinical models compared to CAR T cells and will advance its lead solid tumor program TC-210 targeting mesothelin into the clinic in 2018. TCR2 was founded in 2015 by renowned German immunologist Dr. Patrick Baeuerle and backed with a $44.5M Series A financing led by MPM Capital and F2 Ventures. With a world-class team of immunotherapy experts and entrepreneurs, the company is located in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.tcr2.com.

