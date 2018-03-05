medindia
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Monday, March 5, 2018 Drug News
WALTHAM, Mass., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX),

a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in two upcoming investor
conferences. The details for the two conferences are:

  • The Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on Monday, March 12, 2018. Corporate presentation at 4:10 pm ET.  
  • Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Westin New York Grand Central on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Corporate presentation at 2:45 pm ET

A live webcast of these presentations can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and several approved PD-1/PD-L1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, as well as a portfolio of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the binding interaction of Menin with MLLr. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor ContactMelissa ForstArgot Partnersmelissa@argotpartners.comTel 212.600.1902

Media ContactDavid Rosen Argot Partners david.rosen@argotpartners.com Tel 212.600.1902

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-300607698.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
