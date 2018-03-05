Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX),

The Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place on Monday, March 12, 2018 . Corporate presentation at 4:10 pm ET .

. Corporate presentation at . Oppenheimer's 28th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Westin New York Grand Central on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 . Corporate presentation at 2:45 pm ET .

a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will participate in two upcoming investorconferences. The details for the two conferences are:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, entinostat, a once-weekly, oral, small molecule, class I HDAC inhibitor, in combination with exemestane and several approved PD-1/PD-L1 antagonists. The Company's pipeline also includes SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, as well as a portfolio of potent and selective inhibitors targeting the binding interaction of Menin with MLLr. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor ContactMelissa ForstArgot Partnersmelissa@argotpartners.comTel 212.600.1902

Media ContactDavid Rosen Argot Partners david.rosen@argotpartners.com Tel 212.600.1902

