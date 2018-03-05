Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular Intervention

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Symic Bio, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel extracellular matrix

targeting drugs, today announced results from a preclinical study of locally-applied therapeutic SB-030 in the reduction of inflammatory response and clot formation. In a porcine arteriovenous shunt model for vascular procedures such as bypass grafts and angioplasty, extracorporeal stents coated with collagen and treated with SB-030 showed significantly reduced adherent platelets as compared with stents treated with a saline control. Further, treatment with SB-030 reduced the binding of inflammatory cells to the stent. Reduction of platelet and inflammatory cell binding to the injured vascular wall is predicted to prevent the scarring response of neointimal hyperplasia in vascular procedures. Data from the study, performed in collaboration with researchers at the CVPath Institute, were presented, at the 2018 Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) conference in

"For many years our group has identified the critical importance of endothelial injury in vascular intervention," commented Renu Virmani, M.D., President of the CVPath Institute and lead investigator in the study. "We are very encouraged by SB-030, as it addresses endothelial injury and has the potential to reduce neointimal hyperplasia. We look forward to additional clinical results, as SB-030 has the potential to transform the field for vascular procedures."

"We are encouraged by the pronounced effects that SB-030 has demonstrated to date in preclinical and clinical studies. We see this study as additional support for the SB-030 mechanism of action, the applicability of SB-030 in a variety of vascular interventions and the idea that a matrix biology approach can provide promising new ways to address disease," added Ken Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Symic Bio. "We continue to plan a clinical study of SB-030 for prevention of vein graft failure, an area of vascular disease with extremely poor outcomes and no FDA-approved therapies, and expect to begin a Phase 2 trial in the second half of 2018."

SB-030 from Symic Bio

SB-030 is in development to improve clinical outcomes following peripheral vein graft procedures. SB-030 is administered locally, acting on the extracellular matrix of exposed connective tissue. In targeting responses mediated by the extracellular matrix, SB-030 aims to reduce the scarring (neointimal hyperplasia) and blood clot formation that leads to vein graft failure. Beyond vein graft failure, SB-030 has potential applications for other types of vascular procedures, including coronary bypass and surgical intervention in late-stage kidney disease. For more information on SB-030 please see http://www.symic.bio/pipeline/vascular-disease.

About Symic Bio

Symic Bio is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel matrix regulators, a new category of therapeutics focused on matrix biology. These therapeutics, with potential applications in a wide variety of disease states, are inspired by naturally occurring macromolecules that play key regulatory roles within the extracellular matrix. Symic Bio currently has two clinical candidates: SB-061, directed at disease modification and pain management in the treatment of osteoarthritis, and SB-030, targeting the prevention of peripheral vein graft failure. In addition, Symic Bio is investigating applications in the areas of fibrosis, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. For additional information please visit the company's website at www.symic.bio, LinkedIn page at www.linkedin.com/company/symic-bio or follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/symicbio.

