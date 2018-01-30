medindia
Symbility Solutions to Present at Cantech Investment Conference 2018

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 General News
TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Symbility Solutions Inc. ("Symbility") (TSX.V: SY), a global software company focused

on modernizing the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer, James Swayze, will be presenting at the Cantech Investment Conference taking place on January 31, 2018.
Mr. Swayze will be presenting at 3:30pm on the Paradigm Innovation stage, and will be available for questions before and after the presentation at Booth #415. The Conference is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, located at 255 Front Street West.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Symbility Solutions Inc.



