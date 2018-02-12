Superior Home Source Helps Create Miracles at Children's Hospital Colorado

ARVADA, Colo., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realtors at Superior Home Source of RE/MAX Alliance recently answered

Aurora, CO.

$22 million

phones during the Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon on Alice 105.9. The event benefited Children's Hospital inDuring the past 17 years, Alice Cares for Kids has raised overfor patients.

"We are honored to help this altruistic organization create miracles for sick children," said Jai Brooks, who co-owns Superior Home Source with her husband Brad. "Donations provide the best care possible for these kids."

Additionally, Jai and Brad have pledged to donate a portion of each closing to Children's Miracle Network. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. To donate directly to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, please visit https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/.

"The Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation is unmatched as a true Miracle Network," concluded Brad. "This program touches so many in such a positive way."

