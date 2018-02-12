medindia
Superior Home Source Helps Create Miracles at Children's Hospital Colorado

Monday, February 12, 2018 Child Health News
Superior Home Source at RE/MAX Alliance donates a portion of each closing and its time to Children's Miracle Network to raise funds for sick children.

ARVADA, Colo., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realtors at Superior Home Source of RE/MAX Alliance recently answered

phones during the Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon on Alice 105.9. The event benefited Children's Hospital in Aurora, CO. During the past 17 years, Alice Cares for Kids has raised over $22 million for patients.

"We are honored to help this altruistic organization create miracles for sick children," said Jai Brooks, who co-owns Superior Home Source with her husband Brad. "Donations provide the best care possible for these kids."

Additionally, Jai and Brad have pledged to donate a portion of each closing to Children's Miracle Network. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit's mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. To donate directly to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, please visit https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate/.

"The Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation is unmatched as a true Miracle Network," concluded Brad. "This program touches so many in such a positive way."

About Superior Home Source, RE/MAX Alliance Superior Home Source consists of a team of specialists committed to putting clients' needs first. Its mission is to consistently deliver superior results. Superior Home Source specializes in full-service residential and commercial real estate throughout the Front Range. For more information, please call (303) 403-2656, or visit http://www.superiorhomesource.com. Superior Home Source is located at 7425 Grandview Avenue in Olde Town Arvada.

About the NALA™ The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA's mission is to promote a business' relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. The information and content in this article are not in conjunction with the views of the NALA. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

 

SOURCE Superior Home Source



