Sunshine Health Establishes Free Crisis Hotline in Response to Parkland School Shooting

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's impossible to imagine the magnitude of grief that is enveloping the families
and friends of the those injured and killed Wednesday in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
Sunshine Health established a 24-hour toll-free crisis hotline at 1-877-941-8079 for the Broward
County community and anyone affected across the state. If you were impacted by this tragedy and would like to connect to a licensed professional, we encourage you to call. This line is staffed by healthcare professionals offering counseling as well as referrals for additional local resources. This is a free service for the community; you do not need to be a Sunshine Health plan member to call. Spanish speaking services are available to callers.
Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragedy.
