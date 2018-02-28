Sunshine Coast Announces Update to Trauma Therapy and Trauma Treatment Program in British Columbia, Near Vancouver and Victoria

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), considered one of the best

private PTSD and trauma treatment programs in, is pleased to announce an important change to their trauma treatment requirements. Clients are no longer required to have a "co-occurring" addiction, such as addiction to drugs and/or alcohol to be eligible for treatment.

"We have learned that many clients have trauma issues but do not, necessarily, have co-occurring dependencies to drugs, alcohol or other substances," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "Accordingly, we are allowing patients who have suffered trauma but who do not have an addiction to seek treatment at the Centre as well."

TRAUMA, PTSD, AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Here is background on this release. Whereas previously, society was more ignorant about how trauma can impact the brain and psychology, now, more and more people - both lay people and professionals - are becoming aware of the negative aspects of trauma and its prevalence. PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder) is perhaps the most commonly known manifestation of trauma issues, but many first responders such as police officers, firefighters, and hospital care personnel and others involved in helping people can become victims of trauma, themselves. Recently, more and more people have begun to search for trauma therapy and trauma treatment not only at the province level (e.g. British Columbia or Alberta) but also at the city level (e.g., Victoria or Vancouver). By opening up its own exclusive trauma treatment program, Sunshine Coast is addressing this growing need for better trauma therapies in Canada.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

