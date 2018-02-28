medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Sunshine Coast Announces Update to Trauma Therapy and Trauma Treatment Program in British Columbia, Near Vancouver and Victoria

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Cancer News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC) is a leading treatment center located in Powell River, BC, for trauma. The Centre is announcing that trauma patients no longer need a "co-occurring" addiction to qualify for treatment.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (SCHC), considered one of the best

private PTSD and trauma treatment programs in British Columbia, Canada, is pleased to announce an important change to their trauma treatment requirements. Clients are no longer required to have a "co-occurring" addiction, such as addiction to drugs and/or alcohol to be eligible for treatment.

"We have learned that many clients have trauma issues but do not, necessarily, have co-occurring dependencies to drugs, alcohol or other substances," explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. "Accordingly, we are allowing patients who have suffered trauma but who do not have an addiction to seek treatment at the Centre as well."

To learn more about the Trauma treatment program, visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/trauma-program/. While located physically in Powell River, British Columbia, Sunshine Coast Health Centre has support locations in both Vancouver and Victoria, making it easy for potential clients to have an initial consultation. Clients come from across Canada, including the big cities in Alberta of Edmonton and Calgary, as Sunshine Coast Health Centre acquires a reputation as one of the best trauma treatment programs in British Columbia and all of Canada.

TRAUMA, PTSD, AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Here is background on this release. Whereas previously, society was more ignorant about how trauma can impact the brain and psychology, now, more and more people - both lay people and professionals - are becoming aware of the negative aspects of trauma and its prevalence. PTSD (Post-traumatic Stress Disorder) is perhaps the most commonly known manifestation of trauma issues, but many first responders such as police officers, firefighters, and hospital care personnel and others involved in helping people can become victims of trauma, themselves. Recently, more and more people have begun to search for trauma therapy and trauma treatment not only at the province level (e.g. British Columbia or Alberta) but also at the city level (e.g., Victoria or Vancouver). By opening up its own exclusive trauma treatment program, Sunshine Coast is addressing this growing need for better trauma therapies in Canada.

It should be noted that the methodology used in addiction treatment is based on Viktor Frankl's "philosophy of meaning" and is different from the more common "Twelve Step" methodology. To learn more about the Centre's treatment philosophy (not only for trauma but also for drug and alcohol dependency), visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/about-us/. Journalists, bloggers, and others interested in interview opportunities are urged to visit the website and reach out. Also of note is the Centre's directory of leading Canadian drug rehab and alcohol treatment programs at https://www.canadadrugrehab.ca/.

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. http://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca

 

SOURCE Sunshine Coast Health Centre



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.