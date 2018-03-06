Sun Health Names Zion & Zion Agency of Record

TEMPE, Ariz., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion & Zion, one of the Southwest's top ranked full-service advertising

and marketing agencies, continues to expand its client base by adding Sun Health and all of its business units to the agency roster.

"Sun Health's work in health and wellness, senior living and community philanthropy speaks volumes, and we are

Aric Zion

pleased to add them as an agency client," said Zion & Zion CEO

As agency of record, Zion & Zion is responsible for marketing strategy, brand positioning, user experience, and public relations initiatives. Zion & Zion will work on all Sun Health business units including Sun Health Foundation, Sun Health Community Wellness programs, and Sun Health Senior Living communities.

"After more than 50 years of serving the West Valley, nonprofit Sun Health continues to evolve to meet the health and wellness needs of our community," said Sun Health President and CEO Ron Guziak. "Zion & Zion will help us with brand development and help translate all aspects of our organization to the community. The agency has a unique blend of marketing strategy and creativity that we are seeking."

It is an especially important time for Sun Health Foundation as the organization works with the community medical centers operated by Banner Health to make sure they are serving the needs of all residents.

About Sun HealthA long-standing champion of healthy living and superior health care, Sun Health is a community-based non-profit organization providing philanthropy, senior living Life Care programs and communities, and health and wellbeing services. The Sun Health Foundation is proud to serve as the exclusive fundraising arm of Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, and the Banner Sun Health Research Institute. Our partnership provides West Valley residents with the very best in medical care and community wellness programs to serve your needs, now and in the future. Learn more at www.sunhealth.org.

About Zion & ZionBased in Tempe, Ariz., Zion & Zion is a full-service marketing firm specializing in marketing strategy, advertising, public relations, social media and interactive services. The work of the Zion & Zion team includes local, national and international brands, including ARS/Rescue Rooter, Bank 34, Bard, Barro's Pizza, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Casino Del Sol, Chas Roberts, Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity, Sun Communities, Parallel Capital Partners, Westin, and University of Dubuque. Learn more at www.zionandzion.com, follow @ZIONandZION on Twitter, follow Zion & Zion on LinkedIn, and Like ZIONandZIONAgency on Facebook.

