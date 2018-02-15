medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Sugarmade Comments on California's First Month of Recreational Cannabis Legalization - Still Bottlenecks But Plays Well Into Sugarmade's Corporate Initiatives

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CITY OF INDUSTRY, California, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarmade, Inc., (OTC: SGMD) one of the largest publicly traded

cannabis-related hydroponics supply companies, today commented on the state of affairs relative to the first month of recreational legalization of cannabis in California.

Mr. Jimmy Chan,

CEO, commented, "Our view is that the first month of recreational legalization in California went rather well, but there are clearly still bottlenecks to be worked out.  However, we believe the phased in approach adopted by California regulators is playing well into our corporate business plan, as we continue to grow our facilities and staff to prepare for significant growth and to meet the coming demand, as more licenses are issued."

The California market is still experiencing issues with local licensing. This local licensing is required before state licenses can be granted. Some local jurisdictions have been relatively slow to install licensing policies. For example, in Humboldt County, which is the heart of the Emerald Triangle and one of the most important cannabis cultivation areas in the world, only 90 local cultivation permits have been issued out of approximately 2,500 applications. Many other local jurisdictions have similar issuance statistics. These delays are occurring at a time when dispensaries are seeing huge increases in traffic. While many dispensaries serviced only a few dozen customers each day during 2017, it is currently not uncommon for dispensers to have long lines and to service over 1,000 customers per day. Sugarmade believes there is even more demand than is represented by these long lines, as many would be customers are discouraged from even attempting to purchase cannabis products.

Mr. Chan continued, "While there is skyrocketing demand, there are still a relatively low number of dispensaries, cultivators and other cannabis operators that are actually licensed. While inconvenient for cannabis customers who forced to wait in lines that are often around the block, we believe this bodes well for our business throughout 2018 and into 2019. As more cultivators are granted licenses, these entities will need to purchase cultivation supplies. We feel this puts our Company in a very good position."

About Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD):

Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade's brands include ZenHydro.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, BudLife™ Cannabis Storage Solutions, CaliGrownSupplies.com, and Sriracha Seasoning Stix, a revolutionary culinary seasoning product. For more information on the Company's products, please visit http://www.Sugarmade.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. 

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

For inquiries please contact Jimmy Chan at (888) 982-1628 or info@Sugarmade.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sugarmade-comments-on-californias-first-month-of-recreational-cannabis-legalization--still-bottlenecks-but-plays-well-into-sugarmades-corporate-initiatives-300599468.html

SOURCE Sugarmade, Inc.



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.