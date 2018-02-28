Study Shows Exposure to Cleaning Products Causes Lung Damage Equal to Smoking 20 Packs of Cigarettes a Day

CYPRESS, Calif., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days after a new study declared that the dangers of using cleaning

products equal the health risks of smoking 20 packs of cigarettes a day, America's Eco-CEO,, released a statement reminding Americans that safer alternatives are available through the EPA's "" certification program. The study hit U.S. headlines earlier this week, with coverage in the Washington Post, "Surprising Study, Scientists Say Everyday Chemicals Now Rival Cars as a Source of Air Pollution," the New York Daily News, "This Household Chore Can Damage Your Lungs" and Newsweek reported: "Impact of Cleaning Products on Women's Lungs as Damaging as 20-A-Day Cigarette Habit: Study." Vlahakis-Hanks, whose presence is large on the environmental legislative stage, was one of the original and hardest-pushing proponents of a newlaw that will require cleaning products to disclose ingredients - for the first time in history. Though the Cleaning Product Right to Know Act takes effect on packaging in 2020, the EPA Safer Choice is an excellent way to determine safety and can be found on more than 2000 products currently at retail. Vlahakis-Hanks is the president and CEO of Earth Friendly Products, maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products.

"For the 50 years we've been in the green cleaning industry, home pollution has been a problem and up to 2 to 5 times worse than the outdoors," Vlahakis-Hanks said. "I'd like to remind consumers not to panic and know that even water is considered a chemical - the most important thing to understand is which chemicals in your home compromise your family's health. There are plenty of safe, and tough acting, home cleaning products currently on the market. They are readily available at mass retail and excellently engineered for every home cleaning challenge. Not only are large and small companies making affordable products that do not add to home pollution, but the EPA has created a designation that specifically 'helps consumers identify products with safer ingredients, without sacrificing quality or performance' called 'Safer Choice.' At the very least, consumers should look for this logo on the products they buy. If they want to better understand what they are getting on their skin, eating off their dishes and breathing in their homes, the EPA also has a Safer Chemical Ingredients List where information can be found to help determine the safety of everything from colorants and solvents to foamers and fragrances." The EPA also makes available a booklet about home pollution called The Inside Story: A Guide to Indoor Air Quality."

Earth Friendly Products, maker of the #1 selling green laundry detergent in America, is proud to have the most certified Safer Choice products in the U.S. and to be designated as the EPA's Safer Choice Partner of the Year in both 2015 and 2017. Earth Friendly Products' Safer Choice-certified products include:

ABOUT EARTH FRIENDLY PRODUCTS® Family owned and operated since 1967, Earth Friendly Products® is the maker of ECOS™ Laundry Detergent and over 200 other environmentally friendly products that are safer for people, pets and the planet. Made with plant-powered ingredients, ECOS™ cleaners are thoughtfully sourced, pH balanced, readily biodegradable, easily recyclable, and never tested on animals. Over 100 ECOS™ products have received the coveted U.S. EPA Safer Choice certification, which means that every ingredient is the safest in its class and that the product has proven superior performance. ECOS™, Baby ECOS™, ECOS™ for Pets! and ECOS™ Pro cleaners are available at selected major retailers throughout the U.S., in over 60 countries and online. For more information on Earth Friendly Products, visit www.ecos.com.

