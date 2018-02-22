LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A February 1 article on Medical

Los Angeles

News Today reports on a recent study in The Journal of Clinical Periodontology which indicates that type 2 diabetes sufferers who received a deep cleaning saw improvements to their HbA1c and fasting glucose levels that the control group in the study did not. The improvements appeared to align with a drop in oral bacteria following the procedure. Medical Center Dental Care, a comprehensive dental clinic based in the Western San Fernando Valley area of, says that the study lines up with a rapidly growing body of evidence documenting what dentists and MDs have long noticed anecdotally – people with healthier teeth and gums also tend to be more generally healthy. The group notes that, with type 2 diabetes being by far one of the most frequent medical threats faced by Americans, the connection between good oral care and improvements in the condition are especially notable.

Medical Center Dental Care adds that the good news is that, for those of us with good oral health, preserving that health of teeth and gums is simply a matter of maintaining good dental hygiene by properly brushing and flossing, as well as getting regular teeth cleaning and dental exams. The clinic adds, however, for people with seemingly minor issues like sensitivity of the pink toothbrushes that can indicate gums that are starting to bleed, it's especially important to visit a dentist as quickly as possible to arrest the growth of what very well might be the start of a more serious problem. The clinic notes, however, that even people with issues that have progressed relatively far, can usually get their smiles back and prevent serious problems if they get treated in a timely manner.

One treatment that can save a seriously compromised tooth is a root canal, says Medical Center Dental Care. While this treatment has developed an extremely fearsome reputation, patients who might need them should not be overly worried. In particular, the center notes that a properly performed root canal may last longer than other procedures, but is generally no more uncomfortable than getting a filling for a cavity.

The clinic adds that its roster includes Dr. Harry Malhotra, a leading endodontist (root canal specialist) who is so well known for his ability to keep patients comfortable that many area dentists visit him when they need root canals.

Even individuals who have lost one or more teeth, or needs to have teeth extracted, can have their oral health largely restored with the help of dental implants, says Medical Center Dental Care. Unlike dentures and bridgework, this type of tooth replacement addresses one of the most serious problems related to losing teeth – bone loss in the jaw.

Whether men, women, and children are suffering from advanced dental problems or none at all, the North Hills clinic says that it's important for everyone to see a dentist at least twice a year.

