medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape

Saturday, March 10, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and payers learn about new pharmaceutical products through scientific

publications that highlight critical clinical trial data.

This information serves as the building blocks for how a new product will be positioned in the marketplace. Faced with growing calls for transparency and data disclosure, global publications

leaders find themselves in a balancing act— how to ensure their publications demonstrate both scientific credibility and commercial viability.

To help publications leaders navigate this landscape, Best Practices, LLC conducted a primary research project to investigate how top biopharmaceutical companies shape their global scientific publication strategies to maintain credibility in the scientific community and, at the same time, deliver publications that drive brand success.

An important aspect of devising and implementing a publication plan is training publications staff to understand the difference between strategy and tactics. Publication teams need to understand how tactics support a larger, overall strategy.

Two-thirds of companies in the study use scenario planning as part of their strategy for publishing neutral and/or negative results. When building these scenarios, publication groups consider the content to be published, the timing for publication and the channel used for publication, according to the study. Study participants – and the industry in general - publish all data irrespective of the results within 1 to 1.5 years; however, the journal criteria is changed and lower-impact journals are used for publication.

The 85-page study provides benchmarks around publications structure and leadership; staffing and budget levels; publication strategy creation and data delivery; publication channel utilization across product lifecycle; and measuring publication effectiveness.

"Best Practices in Scientific Publications Strategy: Managing Reputation, Clinical Trial Results and Commercial Relevance" will help publication leaders better understand how an effective publications strategy can boost an organization's scientific credibility and a new product's commercial viability. 

Key topics in the study include:

  • Optimal structure for the global publications function
  • Transition of global publications from commercial to clinical
  • Key internal stakeholders who contribute to publications strategy
  • Tactics for handling publication of neutral or negative clinical trial results
  • Impact of transparency guidelines on publications, planning and delivery
  • Strategy changes for the new marketplace

For this study, Best Practices, LLC engaged 20 leaders from 19 biopharmaceutical companies through a benchmarking survey and executive interviews.

To access the full report or to download a complimentary summary containing insights found in this report, click on the following link: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1488.htm.

For related research, visit the Best Practices, LLC Web site at www.best-in-class.com/. 

ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLC Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-examines-how-pharmaceutical-industry-is-navigating-new-scientific-publications-landscape-300611158.html

SOURCE Best Practices, LLC



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.