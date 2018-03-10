Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and payers learn about new pharmaceutical products through scientific

publications that highlight critical clinical trial data.

This information serves as the building blocks for how a new product will be positioned in the marketplace. Faced with growing calls for transparency and data disclosure, global publications

leaders find themselves in a balancing act— how to ensure their publications demonstrate both scientific credibility and commercial viability.

To help publications leaders navigate this landscape, Best Practices, LLC conducted a primary research project to investigate how top biopharmaceutical companies shape their global scientific publication strategies to maintain credibility in the scientific community and, at the same time, deliver publications that drive brand success.

An important aspect of devising and implementing a publication plan is training publications staff to understand the difference between strategy and tactics. Publication teams need to understand how tactics support a larger, overall strategy.

Two-thirds of companies in the study use scenario planning as part of their strategy for publishing neutral and/or negative results. When building these scenarios, publication groups consider the content to be published, the timing for publication and the channel used for publication, according to the study. Study participants – and the industry in general - publish all data irrespective of the results within 1 to 1.5 years; however, the journal criteria is changed and lower-impact journals are used for publication.

The 85-page study provides benchmarks around publications structure and leadership; staffing and budget levels; publication strategy creation and data delivery; publication channel utilization across product lifecycle; and measuring publication effectiveness.

"Best Practices in Scientific Publications Strategy: Managing Reputation, Clinical Trial Results and Commercial Relevance" will help publication leaders better understand how an effective publications strategy can boost an organization's scientific credibility and a new product's commercial viability.

Key topics in the study include:

Optimal structure for the global publications function

Transition of global publications from commercial to clinical

Key internal stakeholders who contribute to publications strategy

Tactics for handling publication of neutral or negative clinical trial results

Impact of transparency guidelines on publications, planning and delivery

Strategy changes for the new marketplace

For this study, Best Practices, LLC engaged 20 leaders from 19 biopharmaceutical companies through a benchmarking survey and executive interviews.

To access the full report or to download a complimentary summary containing insights found in this report, click on the following link: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1488.htm.

For related research, visit the Best Practices, LLC Web site at www.best-in-class.com/.

ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLC Best Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis.

