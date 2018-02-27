medindia
Stellar Biotechnologies Appoints Bioprocess Expert to Lead Manufacturing

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBOT), a leading manufacturer of a key

protein utilized in multiple immunotherapy development pipelines targeting Alzheimer's, diabetes, lupus and cancers, among other diseases, today announced that Michael Kennedy has joined the company to lead the company's
manufacturing activities.

Kennedy, who has extensive bioprocessing experience over the last 26 years related to advancing biopharmaceutical products from clinical to commercial manufacturing, will manage the company's optimization and scale-up activities, and oversee manufacturing and purification processes at Stellar's California manufacturing facility, which operates under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

"Michael is an excellent addition to our manufacturing team. His experience in process optimization, new facility engineering and quality system implementation will further enhance Stellar's ability to expand production of GMP grade KLH for the immunotherapy and diagnostic markets," said Gregory T. Baxter, PhD, Stellar Executive Vice President of Corporate Development.

Prior to joining Stellar, Kennedy led manufacturing teams and process engineering at Shire, Inc., Symex and Amgen, Inc. He has also consulted on complex biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations and regulatory submissions. He has a Master's Degree in Technology Management from Pepperdine University, a Bachelor's Degree from San Jose State University and is a California State Board of Pharmacy Designated Representative (Exemptee).

About Stellar Biotechnologies

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBOT) is the leader in sustainable manufacture of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH), an important immune-stimulating protein used in wide-ranging therapeutic and diagnostic markets. KLH is both an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in many new immunotherapies (targeting cancer, immune disorders, Alzheimer's and inflammatory diseases) as well as a finished product for measuring immune status. Stellar is unique in its proprietary methods, facilities, and KLH technology. The company is committed to meeting the growing demand for commercial-scale supplies of GMP grade KLH, ensuring environmentally sound KLH production, and developing KLH-based active immunotherapies. Stellar KLH is a trademark of Stellar Biotechnologies.

Stellar Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but may not be limited to: general economic and business conditions; technology changes; competition; changes in strategy or development plans; availability of funds and resources; anticipated requirements for operating capital; governmental regulations and the ability or failure to comply with governmental regulations; changes in trade policy and international law; the timing of Stellar's or its partners' anticipated results, including in connection with clinical trials; the ability to meet the goals of Stellar's joint ventures and strategic partnerships; and other factors referenced in Stellar's filings with securities regulators. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to the Stellar's business, please refer to Stellar's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Stellar assumes no obligation to update such statements. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer for sale of any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellar-biotechnologies-appoints-bioprocess-expert-to-lead-manufacturing-300604297.html

SOURCE Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc.



