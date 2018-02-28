Statement - Budget 2018 Takes Some Steps to Address the Needs of Canada's Seniors

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is encouraged that today's Budget 2018 addressed a number

of areas where the Government ofcan act to improve seniors' care across the country. As outlined in CMA's submission to the government, many of these initiatives will ensure social equity and increase productivity,both clear themes in the Budget.

Given that recommendations about caring for Canada's aging population are expected shortly from the House of Commons Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities, the CMA and its members are encouraged to see funding allocated in areas of dementia, home and community care, and the impact of gender for an aging population.

In addition, CMA welcomes several initiatives that address important public health issues – along with the social determinants of health -- such as providing funds to help address the opioids crisis, awareness efforts regarding the potential health impact of cannabis, and the provision of clean and safe water on reserves that keep families healthy in their communities.

Dr. Laurent Marcoux, PresidentCanadian Medical Association

The Canadian Medical Association unites 85,000 physicians on national health and medical matters. Formed in Quebec City in 1867, the CMA's rich history of advocacy led to some of Canada's most important health policy changes. As we look to the future, the CMA will focus on advocating for a healthy population and a vibrant profession.

