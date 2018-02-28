medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Statement - Budget 2018 Takes Some Steps to Address the Needs of Canada's Seniors

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Senior Health News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is encouraged that today's Budget 2018 addressed a number

of areas where the Government of Canada can act to improve seniors' care across the country. As outlined in CMA's submission to the government, many of these initiatives will ensure social equity and increase productivity,
both clear themes in the Budget.

Given that recommendations about caring for Canada's aging population are expected shortly from the House of Commons Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities, the CMA and its members are encouraged to see funding allocated in areas of dementia, home and community care, and the impact of gender for an aging population.

In addition, CMA welcomes several initiatives that address important public health issues – along with the social determinants of health -- such as providing funds to help address the opioids crisis, awareness efforts regarding the potential health impact of cannabis, and the provision of clean and safe water on reserves that keep families healthy in their communities.

Dr. Laurent Marcoux, PresidentCanadian Medical Association

The Canadian Medical Association unites 85,000 physicians on national health and medical matters. Formed in Quebec City in 1867, the CMA's rich history of advocacy led to some of Canada's most important health policy changes. As we look to the future, the CMA will focus on advocating for a healthy population and a vibrant profession.

 

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.