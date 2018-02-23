medindia
Southern Plastic Surgery and Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center Recognized as Best of Gwinnett for 2017

Friday, February 23, 2018 General News
Both annual honors are hosted by Gwinnett Magazine and voted on by members of the Gwinnett community.

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, Gwinnett Magazine strives to spread the word about the best

spots in Gwinnett. They host an online nomination and voting process, allowing all members of the Gwinnett community to identify the best businesses they've found. At the end of the year, Gwinnett Magazine examines the votes and publicizes the highest-voted companies in the area. The list spans restaurants, gyms, retail shops, medical offices, and this year, it also includes Southern Plastic Surgery and Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center.

Southern Plastic Surgery was founded in 1993 by double board-certified plastic surgeon David M. Whiteman, M.D., F.R.C.S. They provide a large selection of cosmetic surgery procedures and nonsurgical cosmetic treatments with the skill, professionalism, and discretion patients deserve. In addition to popular cosmetic procedures like face lifts, cosmetic breast surgery, and liposuction, Dr. Whiteman has developed several unique surgical techniques including his signature ethnic rhinoplasty and the Scarpa fascia tummy tuck for waist enhancement. Southern Plastic Surgery also performs surgical procedures specifically for male patients including male breast reduction surgery for gynecomastia and eyelid surgery for men.

Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center has been serving the Duluth community for 19 years, but they officially joined the Southern Plastic Surgery family in 2016. Under the sole ownership and medical direction of Dr. Whiteman, the licensed medical aestheticians at Laser Lights offer truly expert care for laser hair removal, nonsurgical fat reduction, microdermabrasion, laser skin rejuvenation, peels, tattoo removal, nonsurgical skin tightening, and more.

Dr. Whiteman and the teams at both Southern Plastic Surgery and Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center are incredibly grateful to receive these honors. "Since our two centers joined last year, we have been working hard every day at Southern Plastic Surgery and Laser Lights to provide excellent care and exceptional results to the Gwinnett community," says Dr. David Whiteman, founder and owner. "It feels incredible to be recognized by our patients and neighbors and we look forward to serving Gwinnett for many more years to come. When a patient steps into our offices, they join our family. We strive to help each patient achieve their aesthetic goals and be the best they can be from the inside out."

About Southern Plastic Surgery

Southern Plastic Surgery was founded in 1993 by David M. Whiteman, M.D., F.R.C.S. Dr. Whiteman is a double board-certified plastic surgeon who has served as the Chief and Director of Surgical Services for Gwinnett Medical Center in Duluth, GA. With a special interest developing specialized techniques for cosmetic surgery including his unique tummy tuck with waist enhancement, male breast reduction, and ethnic rhinoplasty, Dr. Whiteman strives to provide a satisfying, hands-on plastic surgery experience for every one of his patients.

Patients considering facial plastic surgery, body contouring procedures, cosmetic breast surgery, or other aesthetic options can find before and after pictures and more information about Southern Plastic Surgery and Dr. Whiteman at http://www.southernplasticsurgery.com.

About Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center

Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center is dedicated to raising the self-confidence of its patients through various laser skin treatments, non-surgical cosmetic procedures, and facial treatments, and has been since 1999. In 2016, double board-certified plastic surgeon David M. Whiteman, MD, FRCS(c) took over as full owner of Laser Lights to offer patients a more focused customer experience. Laser Lights provides multiple unique lasers for every skin type and some of the most advanced aesthetic technology available for non-surgical fat reduction, skin tightening, and more. Their list of services includes, but is not limited to, laser treatments to remove hair, tattoos, blemishes, veins and wrinkles, as well as non-laser treatments for the face and body and medical grade skin care products. Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center's goal is to help every patient look and feel their very best, all with a five-star experience.

Patients considering non-surgical cosmetic treatments can find more information about Laser Lights Cosmetic Laser Center at http://www.atlaserlights.com.

 

SOURCE Southern Plastic Surgery



