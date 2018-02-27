Somatix™ to Showcase SmokeBeat™, a Wearable-assisted Smoking Cessation Monitoring and Real-time Support Solution, at HIMSS 2018

NEW YORK, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Somatix, the real-time gesture detection company, today announced

it will showcase at HIMSS its innovative passive smoking monitoring solution, SmokeBeat. The solution enables real-time incentive-based intervention for improved adherence with prescribed cessation therapies and optimal treatment impact. Live demonstrations of SmokeBeat will be available to conference attendees.

SmokeBeat taps into smartwatch and smartband accelerometer and gyroscope sensors, among others, to identify and distinguish smoking from other hand-to-mouth gestures. It employs Machine Learning and Big Data analytics to process massive volumes of gesture data, providing physicians and clinicians, via a customizable dashboard, complete statistics on users' smoking habits and patterns for ongoing awareness of treatment success. SmokeBeat also provides users with further incentives to quit, supplying information on the long-term health and financial impact of continuing their smoking habit.

"SmokeBeat is the missing link in the quest for a winning smoking cessation treatment," said Eran Ofir, CEO & Co-founder of Somatix. "When new studies show that medications alone don't help smokers quit and researchers bring evidence proving that supplementing common treatments with behavior consultation will likely lead to successful smoking cessation - SmokeBeat delivers on that promise. SmokeBeat is a smoker-centric solution. It passively monitors smoking episodes, eliminating the need for smokers to manually report their weaknesses every time they smoke. SmokeBeat understands the smokers' need to have continuous 24/7 support during times they are left on their own between periodical visits to the clinic."

SmokeBeat performs detailed analysis and cross-referencing of all information acquired with a monitored individual's profile and activity history. The Somatix platform yields relevant conclusions and insights that translate to actionable CBT (Cognitive Behavior Therapy) principle-based recommendations, with the proprietary Somatix SERF™ (Social, Emotional, Rational and Financial) motivation engine issuing variable combinations of personalized incentives when required.

HIMSS 2018 will be held in Las Vegas, NV at the Venetian - Palazzo - Sands Expo Center March 5-9, 2018. Somatix will demonstrate SmokeBeat at booth 10343, Hall G, Level 1. To set up a meeting, please contact info@somatix.com or visit http://somatix.com/news-events/.

About Somatix

Somatix is a leader in wearable-assisted gesture detection for real-time health intervention and wellbeing enhancement. Our technological core - the Somatix real-time gesture detection platform - leverages sensors in commercial off-the-shelf smartwatches, smartbands and IoT connected devices. It additionally employs adaptive machine learning and predictive analytics to passively monitor massive volumes of gesture data, for precision recognition of a range of physiological and emotional indicators - all to facilitate personalized, cognitive behavior therapy incentive-assisted health intervention. Somatix's innovative digital health solutions ultimately enable enterprises, health insurance companies, clinics and elderly caregivers, among others, to increase the treatment adherence and improve the lives of those under their care.

For more information, please visit http://www.somatix.com

