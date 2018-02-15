Solaris Nutraceuticals Receives AUD$2,500,000 Grant from Federal Department of Innovation, Industry & Science

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM.CN) (MYM.CN)

Australia

in response to an advanced Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") license applicant and its strategic partners PUF Ventures Inc. (CSE: PUF) are pleased to announce thebased Solaris NutraceuticalsPty Ltd, which is building the largest medical cannabis greenhouse southern hemisphere, has been awarded a $AUD2,500,000 Regional Jobs Investment Program (RJIP) grant, through Federal Department of Innovation, Industry & Science.

"We are co-investing with Solaris Nutraceuticals to make sure it (the medicinal cannabis facility) happens," said Kevin Hogan, Australian Member of Parliament. "Up to 280 jobs will be there one day providing this great new product that is needed by our community. We look forward to having the largest medicinal cannabis facility in the Southern Hemisphere soon in Casino."

"We are very honoured to be awarded this Federal Grant towards the construction of our 1,200,000 sq. f.t greenhouse," said Michael Horsfall, Co-founder and CEO of Solaris Nutraceuticals. "We have been overwhelmed with the generous support we have received from all levels of Government. We are working hard to deliver this project. We expect to create upwards of 300 to 500 direct and indirect jobs in the Northern Rivers Region from our greenhouse project. This will provide a significant boost to the local economy."

The new facility will be Australia's largest growing, manufacturing, processing and research facility in Australia. This is an innovative project which will help patients, create new jobs, complete further research and develop new products in the medical cannabis field.

The company is currently in the assessment stage for three licenses with the Office of Drug Control in Canberra.

Kevin Hogan, Member of Parliament: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1694316460660111&id=356113427813761&refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2F4LMgCG1HkD&_rdr

"Getting financial support from the local government at this scale is unprecedented," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "We are very excited about the Northern rivers project and the economic impact it can have for the area and Solaris Nutraceuticals Inc."

The project is scheduled to break ground this Summer with phase one completed by the end of 2018. Project completion is scheduled for Q4 2019.

About Solaris Nutraceuticals (MYM owns 35%)

Solaris Nutraceuticals is an innovative medical technology company with headquarters in Sydney, Australia. It has proposed plans and applications with Office of Drug Control in Australia to build a 1.2 Million square foot glass house with a medical research center and manufacturing facility in the Northern Rivers Region of New South Wales Australia. Our corporate mission is to deliver an environmentally friendly, sun grown medicinal grade cannabis and on developing medicines and treatments for pain management along with a number of other medical conditions and specific plant based nutraceuticals. Our focus is on innovations that promote, support and deliver improvements in the quality, consistency and cost of medicines to our clients.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

Here's to our Future Growth and Prosperity Together.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. http://www.mymarijuana.ca

