Sodexo among Canada's 2018 Top Employers for Young People

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - For the sixth year running, Sodexo has been ranked among Canada's 2018 Top Employers for Young People.

An editorial team with Canada's Top 100 Employers project evaluated organizations based on their programs and initiatives that attract and retain younger workers

An essential aspect of Sodexo's philosophy is to create a workplace environment based on flexibility, empowerment and inclusion.

"We recognize how important it is to have an optimistic view of the future," says Suzanne Bergeron, Vice President, Human Resources, Sodexo Canada. "To nurture that, we promote internally for 80% of our roles and aim for 100% at the top level."

The company also strives to provide wide-ranging opportunities for young talent which include:

Tuition assistance for employees wanting to further their education

Formal mentoring programs

Paid internships for students and new graduates

"By creating succession plans for our young people, they can visualize and map out a specific pathway to the next level of their career. This empowers them to navigate their career with us. Our business is delivering services that provide Quality of Life. And we start with our people," adds Bergeron.

Sodexo in Canada

Sodexo Canada delivers on-site services at nearly 300 locations for more than 175 clients in the Healthcare, Education, Corporate Services and Energy & Resource sectors. The company's 10,000 employees work together to improve the Quality of Life for their customers by designing, managing and delivering a wide range of solutions—from project management to energy planning, from technical building maintenance to concierge services, from housekeeping to fitness centre management, and from catering and food services to clinical technology management. Sodexo has been operating in Canada for over 40 years.

The Sodexo STOP HUNGER Foundation is an independent charitable organization that has donated more than 1,000,000 meals to at-risk youth in Canada since it was founded in 2001. Globally, Sodexo operates in 80 countries and serves 75 million consumers each day. Follow us on Twitter @SodexoCanada

