SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnea Sciences Corporation is pleased to announce the sales success of

SnoreRx has been extraordinary, since the FDA reclassified it as the one and only anti snore oral appliance that can be sold without a prescription. CVS has taken a leadership role in the national roll out of SnoreRx.

CVS has always

maintained the vision to strive to improve the quality and vitality of human life which aligns with the core mission of Apnea Sciences Corporation. CVS offers SnoreRx both in selected pharmacies and on their website, https://www.cvs.com/search?cp=%5B%7B%22key%22:%22source%22,%22value%22:%22sayt%22%7D%5D&searchTerm=snorerx  making it easily available to all CVS customers. The availability of SnoreRx at CVS allows more women and men to get a good nights' rest and successfully treat their snoring.

SnoreRx works by maintaining an open airway while you sleep.  It accomplishes this goal by slightly advancing the lower jaw forward.  This method has been medically validated and is the standard of care used by sleep physicians.  SnoreRx is rated #1 by the American Sleep Association.

Contact:    Mary MurrayEmail:       191549@email4pr.com  Phone:      (949) 680-2774

Apnea Sciences Corporation's mission is to develop Best in Class products like SnoreRx that treat real health problems -  like snoring.  Restoring the health and vitality to people's lives is what drives their success.  Apnea Sciences Corporation is a registered FDA medical device company Certified by ISO, FDA, CAMD and CE.  Its primary focus is sleep related products that treat snoring and sleep apnea.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snorerx-the-1-rated-anti-snoring-product-sees-extraordinary-sales-success-at-cvs-300610676.html

SOURCE Apnea Sciences Corporation



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
