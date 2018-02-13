Sleep Cycle Valentine's Day Survey: Two-thirds of Americans Admit to Sleeping Better After Having Sex

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The secret to a good night's sleep this Valentine's Day? According

to more than two-thirds of Americans, the trick is to "get busy"—68 percent of Americans admit that they sleep better after having sex. This comes as part of an annual Valentine's Day Sleep Survey from Sleep Cycle, the best-selling alarm clock application, which also found that Americans rank sex as the pre-sleep activity most conducive to a good night's sleep (40 percent), rather than reading a book (33 percent) or listening to music (29 percent).

The national survey of 1,004 U.S. adults was conducted online by Propeller Insights on behalf of Sleep Cycle in January 2018.

Sleep alone or together? Forty-one percent of Americans admit that they'd rather sleep alone than with their partner. Why? More than half (52 percent) of Americans say that their partner's snoring wakes them up at night, with one in ten (12 percent) admitting that it happens every night.

Additionally, almost a third (30 percent) say that they sleep on the couch or in a separate room due to their partner's snoring. Around 20 percent say this happens either every night (7 percent) or a few times a week (10 percent).

'You say hot, I say cold; you say dark, I say night light' When it comes to what Americans agree on, the temperature (46 percent) and the darkness of the room (39 percent) are the easiest to settle. This is followed by:

Sound or no sound—31 percent

Quantity of pillows—28 percent

Number of blankets—27 percent

Bedtime—23 percent

Temperature is also the thing that Americans disagree on most, with 29 percent of Americans revealing that a hot or cold room is the biggest source of contention around sleeping. They also disagree on how many blankets to use (21 percent) and having sound or no sound (20 percent).

'Five more minutes, please?' Almost half of Americans say that they are awakened by their partner's alarm clock (47 percent). How often? One in five (20 percent) says that it happens every day, while others say it happens a few times a week (15 percent) or a few times a month (12 percent).

However, even though it wakes them up, most Americans (79 percent) say that it doesn't bother them.

"Our data shows that Americans really value their sleep and that snoring continues to be a big issue in relationships," said Carl Johan Hederoth, CEO of Northcube, the creator of Sleep Cycle. "It also shows that on Valentine's Day and every day, couples should make romance a priority to help ensure a good night's sleep. At Sleep Cycle, we try to help people get a better night's sleep, in their own beds. Sleep Cycle is the app that's the next best alternative to help you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day."

About Northcube Northcube, the creator of Sleep Cycle, was founded in 2008 by industry veterans and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Engaging some of the most talented programmers in Europe, Northcube promotes a passionate company culture where play and business are equally important.

Media Contact Hannah Ruark hannah@bospar.com (540) 599-7887

SOURCE Sleep Cycle