Skin Cancer Care Specialists Now Provide Coordinated Care Services for Out of State Patients

"While most of our patients are permanent Florida residents, we want to make sure any out of state patients who are traveling to us for treatment are able to make the transition smoothly and without stress," said Mrs. Carey, practice coordinator. "Our goal is to make every patient feel comfortable and assured that they are receiving the best treatment available to them."

The patient or the referring dermatologist can contact Skin Cancer Care Specialists at 561-775-6011 and the staff will be happy to coordinate transition of care while the patient is in Florida.

About Skin Cancer Care Specialists

As leaders in skin cancer diagnosis treatment, the primary focus of Skin Cancer Care Specialists is the diagnosis and treatment of Basal and Squamous cell carcinoma skin cancer, in addition to other types of skin cancers. Providers specialize in full body skin examinations or site specific examinations based on patient needs.

The medical staff is dedicated to providing the best dermatology treatment options for patients, using the latest technology in skin cancer care. Other clinical dermatology services offered at Skin Cancer Care Specialists include biopsies, excisions, destructions of lesions, Mohs Micrographic surgery, photodynamic therapy (PDT), actinic keratosis treatment, skin check examinations of moles, treatment for dysplatic nevi and atypical melanocytic hyperplasia, removal of seborrheic keratosis, treatment of angiomas and sebaceous hyperplasia.

To learn more about Skin Cancer Care Specialist, visit http://sccsmd.com.

About Dr. Noah Weisberg and Kathryn Goggins, PA-C

Noah Weisberg, M.D., is a fellowship trained Mohs surgeon and board-certified dermatologist located in Jupiter, Florida. Since he began practicing in 2002, he has treated over 26,000 skin cancers. Kathryn Goggins, PA-C, is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. As a certified and licensed PA, Katie works closely with Dr. Weisberg in providing the highest quality of skin cancer care. Learn more about Dr. Weisberg and Kathryn Goggins, PA-C at http://sccsmd.com.

