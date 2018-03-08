medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

SimplyBiotix® to Launch National #LoveYourGutDay On March 15, 2018

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut can have major impacts on your overall health from digestion, immune system, mood and more. To raise awareness around this vital organ, SimplyBiotix, makers of everyday probiotics, is launching National #LoveYourGutDay on March 15, 2018.

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut can have major impacts

on your overall health from digestion, immune system, mood and more. To raise awareness around this vital organ, SimplyBiotix, makers of everyday probiotics, is launching National #LoveYourGutDay on March 15, 2018.

This nationally recognized day will not only shed light on the important benefits of a healthy gut, but it will also educate the world on how to show the gut the love it deserves through probiotic supplements, whole foods and gut-friendly beverages.

"Our gut is the center of our wellbeing and how we take care of it has a significant impact on our overall wellness," said SimplyBiotix Brand Director Kathy Lomotan. "That's why we set out to create this holiday – to help draw attention to the importance of digestive health and offer everyday solutions that make taking care of your gut simple and easy."

More than ever, supplements, foods and beverages are loaded with probiotics – the "good-for-you bacteria" that dwell in the digestive tract and are attributed to helping the body absorb nutrients, balance pH levels and suppress growth of harmful bacteria that can lead to infection and disease.

Pulled from the latest research of New Hope Network, SimplyBiotix highlights why the gut deserves some serious recognition:

  • The global probiotic market was worth $45.6 billion in 2017.
  • Whole Foods Magazine and other reputable sources have named probiotics a top health trend for 2018.
  • 42 percent of the general population wants more probiotics in their diet.
  • The future of probiotics is in powder, pill and food/beverage form.

The brand is leveraging a number of health+wellness influencers and gut-friendly brands to help spread awareness of National #LoveYourGutDay on Instagram. Be sure to follow @SimplyBiotix for a chance to win great prizes from Four Sigmatic, Clearly Kombucha, GoMacro and others who are supporting the campaign.

Beginning on March 15th and ending on March 18th, SimplyBiotix will offer 20 percent off all purchases of their probiotic supplements sold on Amazon using the code 20GUTLOVE.

For more information about SimplyBiotix and our line of everyday probiotic supplements, please visit simplybiotix.com or email Ally Hopper at ally@groundswellpr.com.

About SimplyBiotix SimplyBiotix, a Healthy Directions brand, is a line of high quality, family-friendly probiotics for those who are constantly on the go, but have the desire to live and instill a healthy lifestyle. As a team of young professionals, parents and simply busy humans, SimplyBiotix understands that making your health top priority can be tough; and that's why their mission is to help you and your family "take care" with effective, daily wellness solutions. The SimplyBiotix line consists of four different probiotic products, all created with the latest, most innovative delivery systems and strains to support a variety of digestive, immune and oral health needs. For more information, visit simplybiotix.com.

 

SOURCE SimplyBiotix



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.