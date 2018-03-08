SimplyBiotix® to Launch National #LoveYourGutDay On March 15, 2018

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The balance of good and bad bacteria in your gut can have major impacts

March 15, 2018

on your overall health from digestion, immune system, mood and more. To raise awareness around this vital organ, SimplyBiotix, makers of everyday probiotics, is launching National #LoveYourGutDay on

This nationally recognized day will not only shed light on the important benefits of a healthy gut, but it will also educate the world on how to show the gut the love it deserves through probiotic supplements, whole foods and gut-friendly beverages.

"Our gut is the center of our wellbeing and how we take care of it has a significant impact on our overall wellness," said SimplyBiotix Brand Director Kathy Lomotan. "That's why we set out to create this holiday – to help draw attention to the importance of digestive health and offer everyday solutions that make taking care of your gut simple and easy."

More than ever, supplements, foods and beverages are loaded with probiotics – the "good-for-you bacteria" that dwell in the digestive tract and are attributed to helping the body absorb nutrients, balance pH levels and suppress growth of harmful bacteria that can lead to infection and disease.

Pulled from the latest research of New Hope Network, SimplyBiotix highlights why the gut deserves some serious recognition:

The global probiotic market was worth $45.6 billion in 2017.

in 2017. Whole Foods Magazine and other reputable sources have named probiotics a top health trend for 2018.

42 percent of the general population wants more probiotics in their diet.

The future of probiotics is in powder, pill and food/beverage form.

The brand is leveraging a number of health+wellness influencers and gut-friendly brands to help spread awareness of National #LoveYourGutDay on Instagram. Be sure to follow @SimplyBiotix for a chance to win great prizes from Four Sigmatic, Clearly Kombucha, GoMacro and others who are supporting the campaign.

Beginning on March 15th and ending on March 18th, SimplyBiotix will offer 20 percent off all purchases of their probiotic supplements sold on Amazon using the code 20GUTLOVE.

About SimplyBiotix SimplyBiotix, a Healthy Directions brand, is a line of high quality, family-friendly probiotics for those who are constantly on the go, but have the desire to live and instill a healthy lifestyle. As a team of young professionals, parents and simply busy humans, SimplyBiotix understands that making your health top priority can be tough; and that's why their mission is to help you and your family "take care" with effective, daily wellness solutions. The SimplyBiotix line consists of four different probiotic products, all created with the latest, most innovative delivery systems and strains to support a variety of digestive, immune and oral health needs. For more information, visit simplybiotix.com.

