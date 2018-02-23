medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

SillaJen Poster Presentation at 2018 GU ASCO Symposium Highlights New Clinical Data in RCC, Intravenous Delivery of Pexa-Vec, Oncolytic Immunotherapy

Friday, February 23, 2018 Women Health News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SillaJen, Inc., (KOSDAQ:215600),

a clinical-stage, biotherapeutics company focused on the development of oncolytic immunotherapy products for cancer, presented new renal cell carcinoma (RCC) clinical data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers
Symposium last week in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation summarized the single agent activity of Pexa-Vec administered intravenously (IV) on a weekly schedule in patients with metastatic RCC. 

A disease control rate (stable disease plus complete response) was achieved in 76 percent of the 17 treated patients.  This anti-tumor activity included complete responses (CR) and tumor shrinkage in approximately half of the subjects.  Notably, a patient who experienced a CR remains in remission at 5.5 years following treatment.  In an exploratory analysis, a subset of patients who benefited from therapy also developed anti-tumor immune responses to known tumor antigens.  All patients completed the protocol specified five weekly treatments with 71 percent continuing on to every three week maintenance dosing.  The treatment was generally well tolerated with only one patient experiencing a Grade 3 treatment-related adverse event and no patients experiencing Grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events.

"These initial data in heavily pretreated patients with RCC are quite intriguing in that they highlight the ability of Pexa-Vec to elicit reductions in tumor size, including CRs, using intravenous administration while inducing anti-tumor immunity.  Our upcoming study of Pexa-Vec plus anti-PD1 antibody REGN-2810 in RCC, which will start this year, will further explore the oncolytic and immunotherapeutic potential of Pexa-Vec," stated James Burke, MD, chief medical officer of SillaJen.

About Pexa-Vec and the SOLVE PlatformPexa-Vec is the most advanced product candidate from SillaJen's proprietary SOLVE® (Selective Oncolytic Vaccinia Engineering) platform. The vaccinia strain backbone of Pexa-Vec has been used safely in millions of people as part of a worldwide vaccination program, and over 300 cancer patients have been treated with Pexa-Vec to date. Pexa-Vec was engineered to target common genetic defects in cancer cells by deleting their thymidine kinase (TK) gene, thus making Pexa-Vec dependent on the cellular TK expressed at persistently high levels in cancer cells. Pexa-Vec is also engineered to express GM-CSF protein. GM-CSF complements the cancer cell lysis of the product candidate, leading to a cascade of events resulting in tumor necrosis, tumor vasculature shutdown and sustained anti-tumoral immune attack. Pexa-Vec has been shown to be effective when delivered both intratumorally and systemically by intravenous administration. Pexastimogene devacirepvec (Pexa-Vec) is currently being evaluated in a worldwide Phase 3 clinical trial for advanced primary liver cancer, and more information can be found at: http://www.pexavectrials.com.

About SillaJen SillaJen, Inc. is a South Korean based biotechnology company headquartered in Busan South Korea, with satellite offices in Seoul, South Korea and San Francisco, CA.  The company is focused on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapy products using the SOLVE® platform, including its lead product Pexa-Vec, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of advanced primary liver cancer. Additional information about SillaJen is available at www.sillajen.com.

SillaJen Forward-Looking Statements:This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position, results of operations, market position, product development and business strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and SillaJen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sillajen-poster-presentation-at-2018-gu-asco-symposium-highlights-new-clinical-data-in-rcc-intravenous-delivery-of-pexa-vec-oncolytic-immunotherapy-300603233.html

SOURCE SillaJen, Inc.



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.