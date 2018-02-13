medindia
Signallamp Health, Inc. Secures Series A Financing Led By Sopris Capital

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 General News
SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Signallamp Health, Inc., a pioneer in providing remotely-embedded nurse care

managers to physicians across the country, announced the completion of a Series A financing with Sopris Capital, a leading New York City-based venture capital firm.

Signallamp's full-service solution allows health

systems and physician groups to bolster their existing care management staff without upfront investment or disruption to IT workflows. Signallamp's distributed workforce of nurse care managers partners with physicians and their care teams every day to engage patients between office visits while maintaining continuity of care. 

"As active investors in technology-enabled healthcare services, we immediately recognized Signallamp as a highly differentiated care management solution, compelling for physicians and patients alike," said Jon Kaiden, President of Sopris Capital.  "As the trend to value-based care continues, providers large and small will need more care management resources to deliver better care at lower costs. Signallamp's novel combination of hands-on patient engagement supported by robust technology has generated rapid acceptance.  We are excited to support this proven business model and accelerate their growth trajectory."

"Digital health applications and healthcare call centers have thus far fallen short in sustaining patient engagement month to month," said Drew Kearney, Co-Founder & CEO of Signallamp.  "They are not personalized enough to truly connect with patients, are not nimble enough to complement provider workflow at the point of care, and disintermediate the physician from their patient.  By leveraging the trusted relationship between physician and patient, we connect with patients between office visits, sustain high retention in our program and generate recurring monthly revenue for the physician group. With this investment from Sopris Capital, we will continue to expand our presence."

About Signallamp, Inc. Signallamp Health is a technology-enabled care management provider that works as an extension of the physician practice and dedicates nurse resources to chronically ill patients. For patients, Signallamp Health builds on their trusted physician relationship to enhance patient care, engage the patient in their own good health, and deliver better health outcomes. For physicians, Signallamp is targeting untapped sources of revenue, driving ancillary services, and helping practices prepare for MIPS and value-based reimbursement. Learn more at: www.signallamphealth.com

About Sopris Capital Based in New York, Sopris Capital is a venture capital firm that invests growth equity in technology-enabled business services companies that are solving an enterprise-level pain point. Sopris seeks to be a value-added partner to fast growing companies that have a validated business model, proven product/market fit, and a management team that can capitalize on the opportunity ahead. Learn more at: http://www.sopriscapital.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signallamp-health-inc-secures-series-a-financing-led-by-sopris-capital-300597801.html

SOURCE Signallamp Health, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
