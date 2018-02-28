Sigmascreening Showcases Sensitive Sigma™ Paddle at ECR

VIENNA, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigmascreening will showcase its Sensitive Sigma™ Paddle, which enables

Vienna, Austria

February 28

March 4, 2018

personalized compression for better quality mammograms without unnecessary discomfort for patients, at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR),. (Hall X2 - #209).

The Sensitive Sigma Paddle is CE-marked and is being used at breast screening centers and hospitals in multiple countries in Europe. Since receiving CE-marking last year, more than 40,000 women have experienced the more convenient, pressure-based compression paddle. The Sensitive Sigma Paddle has recently been approved for use by the Reference Center Mammography North in Bremen, Germany and the Agency for Healthcare (Agentschap Zorg en Gezondheid) for the Belgian breast cancer screening program.

Each year, an estimated 125 million women throughout the world are imaged using mammography. To get the best image quality during a mammogram with the least amount of radiation, the breast needs to be flattened. This is done by compressing the breast. Under-compression can lead to blurred images, more retakes and a higher average glandular dose (AGD), while over-compression causes discomfort and unnecessary pain for the patient.

Based on breast-size and tissue-stiffness the Sensitive Sigma Paddle calculates the pressure to achieve an optimal compression range and allows for a highly reproducible procedure. The patented Sensitive Sigma Paddle has multiple sensors that measure each breast to optimize compression for each breast. The Sensitive Sigma Paddle is the first pressure-based compression paddle in the market which provides this pressure information real-time.

Recently published studies bolster the growing body of research that demonstrates the impact of pressure in breast compression on screening performance and the ability for the Sensitive Sigma Paddle, with its intermediate target pressure, to improve detection rates and patient satisfaction. The study, ''Influence of breast compression pressure on the performance of population-based mammography screening,'' was recently published in Breast Cancer Research (2017) 19:126 DOI 10.1186/s13058-017-0917-3. Results suggest that if too much pressure is applied during mammography this may reduce sensitivity (true positive rate). In contrast, if pressure is low this may decrease specificity (true negative rate).

"We have seen use and adoption of the Sigma Paddle continue to increase throughout Europe based on the ability to improve both the quality of mammograms, as well as the patient experience," said Ivo Aarninkhof, CEO, Sigmascreening. "Personalised compression enabled by the Sigma Paddle adapts the compression to the individual size and shape of the patient's breast, which reduces pain and discomfort. Not only does this make the exam protocol faster, it improves quality and compliance for repeat exams.' Customer testimonials as - for example in France - demonstrate the impact on workflow improvement as well. The patient becomes central to the quality of her own mammogram."

To read the complete article, please go to: https://techtransfer.institut-curie.org/sites/techtransfer/files/medias/documents/2018-01/Testimonial-Institut-Curie-Sensitive-Sigma-Paddle-2018-EN.pdf

About SigmascreeningSigmascreening is a medical device company focusing on the development of new innovative products in the area of digital mammography and breast cancer screening. The Sensitive Sigma™ Paddle is our CE-certified product, based on our patented technology preventing over- and under-compression. We aim to introduce new products that will improve mammography and contribute to the early detection of cancer which ultimately can save lives.

Media Contact:Chris K. Joseph+1 510/435-4031chris@ckjcomm.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigmascreening-showcases-sensitive-sigma-paddle-at-ecr-300605309.html

SOURCE Sigmascreening