medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Sigilon Therapeutics Receives Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Designation for Afibromer™-Based Living Therapeutic Program

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops

immune-privileged living therapeutic implants, today announced that its Afibromer™ Living Therapeutic candidate SIG-003 has been granted an Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designation by the Committee for Advanced Therapies of the European
Medicines Agency. The recommendation, adopted by the committee on Nov. 9, 2017, applies to allogeneic cells genetically modified to express human factor IX protein embedded in the Afibromer™ biomaterial and used for the long-term treatment of patients with hemophilia B.

"This first ATMP classification for our platform technology is an important step in engaging with regulatory authorities for this entirely new category of genetically engineered cell factory therapeutics and is a critical step toward commercialization in Europe for advanced therapies like SIG-003," commented Paul Wotton, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sigilon Therapeutics. "As we proceed in development, it is critical that we work with regulators to define a clear path toward market approval from the earliest stages, which includes satisfying established international guidelines and standards for the future introduction of new Living Therapeutics."

ATMP classifications are granted for new therapeutics which fulfill the definitions for medicinal products that are gene therapy, somatic cell therapy and/or tissue engineered products. The ATMP classification provides regulatory guidelines for preclinical development, manufacturing and product quality testing. The regulation also offers incentives including fee reductions for regulatory advice, recommendations and evaluation and certification of quality and non-clinical data. Additional information on the ATMP confirmation can be found at the European Medicines Agency website at www.ema.europa.eu/ema.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Founded and created by Flagship Pioneering, Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants for the treatment of chronic diseases. Treatments based on Sigilon Therapeutics' Afibromer™ technology platform include cell implants that act as responsive "living therapeutics," providing more natural control for diseases that are currently treated with intermittent injection or infusion. Initial areas of focus include hematologic, enzyme deficiency, endocrine and metabolic disorders. More natural control would restore health and free patients from the need for therapies that are disruptive to quality of life.

For more information please visit www.sigilon.com or follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sigilon_Inc.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigilon-therapeutics-receives-advanced-therapy-medicinal-product-designation-for-afibromer-based-living-therapeutic-program-300609937.html

SOURCE Sigilon Therapeutics



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.