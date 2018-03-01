medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Sickle Cell Disease Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sickle Cell Disease Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017SummaryRead

the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05236702 Sickle cell anemia is a genetic (inherited) blood disorder in which red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body, develop abnormally. Signs and symptoms include anemia, delayed growth,
vision problems, pain and frequent infections. There are a total of 62 products in development for this indication, by 45 companies and nine academic institutions.Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Acceleron Pharma, Epidestiny, Errant Gene Therapeutics, Gamida Cell, Global Blood Therapeutics, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis and Regenacy Pharmaceuticals. Hemoglobin and a range of histone deacetylases are the most common molecular targets being studied in sickle cell anemia.Vaso-occlusive crisis associated with sickle cell disease is a painful episode that occurs in people who have sickle cell anemia. Symptoms include fever, pain, fatigue, abdominal pain and swelling, headaches, shortness of breath, dehydration and infection. There are a total of 10 products in development for this indication, by nine companies.This report provides an overview of the Sickle Cell Disease pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for sickle cell anemia and vaso-occlusive crisis associated with sickle cell disease, and features dormant and discontinued projects.Scope- Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?Reasons to buy- Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication- Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each- Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these- Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administrationRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05236702 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sickle-cell-disease-drug-development-pipeline-review-2017-300606762.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.