medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Shoreline Biome Secures $1M in Equity

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Farmington Biotech Developing Advanced Tools to Investigate the Human Microbiome in Health and Disease

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Farmington-based startup, Shoreline Biome, today announced

they have secured $1.1M in equity funding from Connecticut Innovations and independent investors. With this funding, the biotech firm plans to continue development of their novel kits, protocols, and software used to identify and quantify the bacteria in the human microbiome.

The company is located at the UConn Technology Incubation Program on the UConn Health campus in Farmington collaborates closely with faculty from The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Yale University, and UConn.

The financing follows several other achievements for Shoreline Biome, including winning a UConn Innovation Fund investment for the development of spore and cell lysis technology and a Phase I SBIR grant from the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the NIH. The SBIR grant was funded to develop kits, methods, and software for high-resolution amplicon microbiome profiling. The project is a collaboration between Shoreline Biome, George Weinstock, PhD, Professor, and Evnin Family Chair and Director of Microbial Genomics at The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine and Dr. David Hafler, William S. and Lois Stiles Edgerly Professor of Neurology and Professor of Immunobiology; Chair, Department of Neurology of the Yale School of Medicine. Dr. Hafler is also the Neurologist-in-Chief, Yale New Haven Hospital.

"Our long-standing collaboration with Shoreline Biome, beginning with the Connecticut Bioscience Innovation Fund and continuing with our NIH SBIR grant, is helping us to develop better methods to identify pathogens that pose a major health threat and study the wide-ranging health effects of the multitudes of microorganisms that inhabit each of us," said Weinstock.

Shoreline Biome's unique kits feature comprehensive lysis of even hard to crack microbes, simple workflow, and the ability to identify organisms down to the strain-level. The initial kits can be used on the Illumina and PacBio sequencing platforms.

"We have designed a suite of Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) targets that tailor the assay to the needs of the researcher, including the ability to generate a PCR product capable of identifying organisms at the subspecies level," explained Tom Jarvie, CEO of Shoreline Biome. "Our easy to use analysis software demultiplexes the samples after sequencing and provides a quick view of the organisms present in the samples. The output can be analyzed as is, or put into additional software packages. With our thoughtful product design, the entire process now allows researchers to process 96 samples in the morning and have them ready for DNA sequencing after lunch."

About Shoreline Biome Shoreline Biome has created discovery tools that are advancing the leading edge of understanding how the human microbiome functions across the entire landscape of human health and disease. Our Microbiome Assay Kits are developed and in testing at multiple early access sites. The company was founded in June 2015 by Tom Jarvie, CEO and Mark Driscoll, CSO. Both Mark and Tom, recently employed at Roche/454 Life Sciences, are experienced in the development of innovative next generation sequencing products. The company is located in the UConn Technology Incubation Program in Farmington.

About UConn's Technology Incubation Program (TIP) UConn's Technology Incubation Program (TIP) is the only university-based technology business incubation program in Connecticut. Established in 2004, TIP couples UConn's world-class research resources, facilities, and business support services with a network of experienced investors and entrepreneurs to help launch high-potential startups. Since 2004, the program has helped over 100 companies that have raised $164.6 million in debt and equity, $62.3 million in grant funding, and more than $50.7 million in revenue while in the program.

 

SOURCE Shoreline Biome



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.