medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data Analysis

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Cancer News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

MUNICH, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Blockchain Genomics Pioneer Joins Forces with Nasdaq-Listed Molecular Diagnostics

Company To Accelerate Cancer Detection Through 'Critical Mass' of Genomics Data  

Shivom, the blockchain-powered global 'Unique ID' genomic database platform, has today announced a major partnership with

leading molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE) to accelerate the prediction of cancer for millions of individuals worldwide.

GTG, whose lead product is BREVAGenplus® - a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer - is at the forefront of preventive medicine. However, collecting data to develop the BREVAGenplus® tests has to date taken over seven years and the company's partnership with Shivom will massively reduce such timelines.

"By bringing together the millions of individuals' genomic profiles that Shivom enables, with GTG's market leading tests, we will create critical mass that accelerates transformative disease prevention and personalized healthcare," said Dr. Axel Schumacher, co-founder & CEO of Shivom.

"This sort of big data analysis and healthcare servicing is only possible through blockchain. The low-cost management of data that it enables, allows us to revolutionize how genomics is presented to the world," added Gourish Singla, Co-Founder & COO of Shivom.

Shivom have created a secure global genomic ecosystem that aims to become the largest healthcare data-hub on the planet. Crucially it puts ownership of genome data back into the hands of individuals. Via its 'first of a kind' Global Genome ID, Shivom aims to revolutionize preventative healthcare, as well as how cures to 7,000 rare genetic diseases are discovered.

"We believe blockchain technology will open up markets to make it much more efficient to catch many more users and practitioners. Not only that, by using the Shivom platform to its full potential, we will also be able to access the benefits of research in collaboration with other personalized healthcare organisations," commented Dr Paul Kasian, Chairman & Interim CEO of GTG.

"Blockchain's role in this project, especially around the encryption and management of data, is particularly exciting for us. At present, we only use genomic data on a one-off basis. However, now we'll be able to use the data over and over again. This will be extremely valuable for GTG as we create genomics tests for a wide range of cancers," added Dr Kasian.

GTG's BREVAGenPlus provides a method of assessing the risk of non-hereditary breast cancer in women (a cancer that 1 in every 11 women develops in their lifetime). The volume of unique and ethnically diverse global genomic data that will be available via Shivom's platform will hugely accelerate this process for new tests.

About Shivom  Shivom is powering the next era of genomics through blockchain technology - protecting identity, personalizing healthcare and transforming lives. A precision medicine ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for other providers to add not only genomics information, but also analytics, and associated apps and services to drive personalized medicine. For further information, please visit: https://shivom.io/

About Genetic Technologies Limited  Genetic Technologies is a molecular diagnostics company offering cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage patient health. The Company's lead product, BREVAGenplus®, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.brevagenplus.com and http://www.phenogensciences.com.

SOURCE Shivom



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.