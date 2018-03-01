medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Shifting from concern to crisis: 1 in 4 Canadians may be affected by liver disease

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TORONTO, March 1, 2018 /CNW/ - An estimated eight million Canadians may be affected by liver disease, an illness that exhibits

little to no symptoms, involves everyone from newborns to seniors, and is rarely tested by doctors during annual checkups.

Recent indicators gathered by the Canadian Liver Foundation (CLF) show that an increased prevalence of liver diseases

including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), chronic hepatitis B & C, and liver cancer are why in just ten years, the statistic that was once 1 in 10, is now 1 in 4.

"The reason we are seeing this increase in liver disease is partially due to lifestyle choices we don't always associate with causing us a tremendous amount of harm," says Gary Fagan, President of the CLF. "From supersizing your meal, to binge-watching a television series, these ordinary activities can seriously compromise the well-being of your liver." 

Fast facts of liver disease:

  • There are over 100 known liver diseases; only one is directly caused by alcohol.
  • 1 in 7 Canadians are obese. 23% of obese Canadians are at risk of developing serious liver damage from fatty liver disease.
  • NAFLD is the most common liver disease in Canada, affecting over 7 million people.
  • The virus that causes hepatitis B is 100 times more infectious than HIV, and is the second leading cause of cancer worldwide.
  • Many Canadians with hepatitis C are not diagnosed until decades after being infected.

Liver diseases such as NAFLD or chronic hepatitis can lead to scarring (cirrhosis), liver cancer, and ultimately, liver failure. The CLF believes the key to shrinking this 1 in 4 statistic is through knowledge.

"The investment of research is a critical step in improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these diseases," says Fagan. "However, educating the general public without delay about the severity of liver disease and how one may avoid it can literally be the difference in a life or death situation."

March is "Liver Health Month", and the CLF is taking the opportunity to get Canadians familiarized with the facts, risks, and actions they will need to ward off liver disease. In the Check Your Engine campaign, the CLF is comparing the human body to a high-performance vehicle, and the liver as that vehicle's engine. The goal is that this example will resonate with the public and motivate them to avoid the risks associated with liver disease.

The public can view and share our video (English & French) and visit www.liver.ca/CheckYourEngine to receive practical tips, read stories behind those who are affected, and join in the CLF's awareness efforts by posting photos on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #CheckYourEngine.

About the Canadian Liver FoundationFounded in 1969 by a group of doctors and business leaders concerned about the increasing incidence of liver disease, the Canadian Liver Foundation (CLF) was the first organization in the world devoted to providing support for research and education into the causes, diagnoses, prevention, and treatment of all liver disease. Today, we are bringing liver research to life by promoting liver health, improving public awareness and understanding of liver disease, raising funds for research, and providing support to individuals affected by liver disease.

SOURCE Canadian Liver Foundation



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.