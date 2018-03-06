medindia
Shady Grove Fertility Invites Information Seekers to Learn More about Overcoming Infertility at Monthly Physician-Hosted Live and Virtual Events

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Women Health News
Throughout the month of March, Shady Grove Fertility will host 13 free educational events to reach and teach the community about infertility, treatment approaches, and financial options.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through Shady Grove Fertility's educational series, physician

experts from the practice will host topics ranging from the impact of weight on fertility, when to seek help from a fertility specialist, egg freezing to preserve current fertility, and much more. The information sessions are casual and participants have the opportunity to ask questions directly of the physician expert.

A woman's age is the single most important factor affecting fertility. In women ages 30 to 35, there is a gradual decline in the ability to become pregnant. After age 40, there is a sharp decline in conception and increase in complications making it difficult for women to conceive. Egg freezing can help preserve future fertility and family building options.

"A woman's fertility, or ability to have a baby, is largely dependent on the quantity and quality of her eggs. Egg freezing creates an alternative to the constant ticking of the biological clock and allows women to plan for their future," says Dr. Andrea Reh who will be hosting the Egg Freezing Webinar on Tuesday, March 20 and the seminar on Thursday, March 22 at SGF's Arlington, VA office at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees of an SGF egg freezing event will learn about SGF's simplified program, how to determine if egg freezing is right for you, what to expect during the egg freezing process, the success rates associated with egg freezing, and the unique financial programs offered by Shady Grove Fertility that make egg freezing affordable.

"Couples struggling to get pregnant often have many questions and misinformation is everywhere. Our "Ask the Expert" webinar is designed to answer questions, reduce anxiety, and arm couples to move forward with their fertility evaluations and treatments," says Dr. Caleb Kallen of Shady Grove Fertility's Chesterbrook, PA location who will be hosting the webinar on Thursday March 22 at 12 p.m. Whether a person is just suspecting infertility or further along with an already established diagnosis, Dr. Kallen is available to provide answers.

While all SGF in-person and online events are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the Shady Grove Fertility calendar of events.

Upcoming March Seminars March 7 | Warrington, PA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Ryan Martin March 7 | Fairfax, VA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Eric Levens March 7 | Atlanta, GA | Fertility Options | Dr. Anne Namnoum March 10 | Hagerstown, MD | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Jason Bromer March 20 | Washington, D.C. | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Eric Widra March 22 | Arlington, VA | Egg Freezing | Dr. Andrea Reh

Upcoming March Webinars March 7 | Online | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Ricardo Yazigi March 13 | Online | Ask An Egg Donor | Donor Program Specialists March 14 | Online | Weight and Fertility | Dr. Eugene Katz March 15 | Online | Financial Options | Patient Financial Team March 20 | Online | Egg Freezing | Dr. Andrea Reh March 22 | Online | Ask the Expert | Dr. Caleb Kallen March 27 | Online | What Your Menstrual Cycle Says about Your Fertility | Dr. Paulette Browne

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with 50,000 babies born and counting. With 41 physicians and 28 locations throughout MD, PA, VA, D.C., and GA, we offer patients individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including treatment guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

 

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
