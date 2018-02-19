medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Seventh Sense's Next-Generation Blood Collection Device Featured in Nature Biomedical Engineering

Monday, February 19, 2018 Medical Gadgets
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Paper Demonstrates Clinical Utility of TAP®

MEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventh Sense Biosystems (7SBio) today announced a paper published in Nature

Biomedical Engineering that compares the performance of the company's TAP® device to traditional venipuncture. TAP is a virtually painless, one-step blood collection device that uses microneedles to collect blood quickly and conveniently. TAP received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) premarket clearance in 2017.

"TAP will make it possible to draw blood in many different settings. In the future, we envision people being able to quickly, safely and painlessly draw their own blood at home or at work and send a sample to be tested," Harry W Wilcox, CEO of 7SBio.

The new Nature Biomedical Engineering paper details the development of TAP and reports the results of a clinical study evaluating TAP for HbA1c determinations. Conducted at three hospital sites with over 140 patients, the study collected blood using TAP and venipuncture and then compared the results using two testing technologies, the DCA Vantage (Siemens) and the Afinion AS100 (Alere).

The authors found that samples collected from TAP were equally suitable for performing HbA1c determinations as samples collected via venipuncture. Importantly, the paper's authors also report that patients found blood collection with TAP significantly less painful than venipuncture.

"Everyone has become deeply accustomed to on-demand technology. As medical devices and other smart technology further integrate with daily health and fitness routines, we will continue to see healthcare become more convenient," said Bob Langer, Ph.D., 7SBio co-founder and one of 13 Institute Professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT's highest honor). "Technologies like TAP represent the future of how patients will interact with the healthcare system."

To read the full Nature Biomedical Engineering paper, please visit http://nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41551-018-0194-1

About Seventh SenseSeventh Sense Biosystems has designed and developed TAP, the world's first push-button blood collection device. It makes the process simple, convenient, and painless. $50 billion is spent annually on diagnostics and consumers are demanding more from the healthcare system. The company aims to create a new standard for blood collection that increases patient compliance with testing orders, leading to faster diagnoses and better outcomes. Future versions of TAP will be designed to enable patients to collect their own blood anywhere. 7SBio is funded by Flagship Pioneering and Polaris Partners, as well as Novartis ($NVS), Siemens ($SIEGn.DE), and LabCorp ($LH). The Company was founded by Flagship VentureLabs along with academics from MIT, executives from the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, and a former general counsel from the FDA. For more information: www.7sbio.com.

Media Contact

Kristina Beacom

+1 (617) 547 7246

PR@7sbio.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seventh-senses-next-generation-blood-collection-device-featured-in-nature-biomedical-engineering-300600487.html

SOURCE Seventh Sense Biosystems



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.