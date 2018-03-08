Sensus Healthcare to Present at the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China Healthcare Investing & Partnering Symposium

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing

Saturday, March 17, 2018

March 15-17, 2018

Hangzhou, China

in the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with superficial radiation therapy (SRT), and multi-platform state of the art aesthetic lasers, today announced the Company will present at the B. Riley FBR Inaugural China HealthcareInvesting & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS) on. The conference will be heldat the Intercontinental Hotel in

CHIPS is focused on building cross-border relationships between Chinese and Western Healthcare investors and companies. Management will provide a corporate overview, including a focus on its SRT-100™ device, which received clearance from the China Food and Drug Administration for the treatment and prevention of keloids in July 2017. Chindex Medical Limited is Sensus' exclusive distribution partner in China.

Sensus' presentation will not be webcast, but a copy may be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT therapy into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. For more information, visit http://www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact: LHA Investor Relations Kim Sutton Golodetz 212-838-3777 kgolodetz@lhai.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-to-present-at-the-b-riley-fbr-inaugural-china-healthcare-investing--partnering-symposium-300610595.html

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare