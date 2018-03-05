medindia
Sensus Healthcare Launches New Line of Laser Systems to Provide Patients with Full Spectrum of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatological Solutions

Monday, March 5, 2018 Clinical Trials News
Lasers Address Acne Lesion Correction, Hair Removal and Tattoo Removal, Among Other Applications

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing

in the non-invasive treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with superficial radiation therapy (SRT), announced today that the Company has launched Sensus Laser Systems, a unique multi-platform line of high-quality, cost-effective dermatological lasers to compliment Sensus' existing SRT system. Sensus Laser Systems includes applications for hair and tattoo removal, acne lesion correction, skin rejuvenation and pigmentation / large pore treatment.

"With the launch of Sensus Laser Systems, we are uniquely positioned to offer such a wide range of aesthetic and clinical solutions to patients not only to treat skin cancer but also to help people look and feel their best from head to toe," said Kal Fishman, Sensus Healthcare CTO. "Sensus Laser Systems marks the Company's entrance into the aesthetic laser market and offers outstanding value for providers, ultimately enabling them to offer more solutions—from cutaneous oncology to keloids to aesthetics—to patients."

Sensus' three new laser systems include:

  • Fractional CO2 – for surgical applications that require ablation vaporization, excision, incision and coagulation of soft tissue
  • IPL – for hair removal, skin rejuvenation, vascular and pigmented lesions
  • Q-Switched ND:YAG – for tattoo removal, pigmented lesion treatment, age spots, freckles and sun spots

"Now that we've opened our Tel Aviv R&D office to meet the demand from our current customers, we're making inroads in accessing and building relationships with the most innovative minds in dermatology and aesthetics," added Joe Sardano, Sensus Healthcare CEO. "As we have other indications that are on the horizon, our mission is not only to bring state-of-the-art lasers to patients all over the world but also to focus on developing the next generation of aesthetic dermatology products overall. 2018 will be the year to watch the Company as we expand into aesthetics and beyond."

About Sensus Healthcare Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company that is committed to providing non-invasive and cost-effective treatment for non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiotherapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development. Sensus has successfully incorporated SRT therapy into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100™ and SRT-100 Vision™. To date, SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. For more information, visit https://www.sensushealthcare.com.

