medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Sensible Surrogacy Relaunches with Focus on Free Consulting Services

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

One of the world's most well-known gestational surrogacy consultancies is relaunching its online service this week with a promise to provide free consulting services to childless couples considering surrogacy to conceive their families.

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sensible Surrogacy guide is getting a makeover. The well-known online

resource for couples considering gestational surrogacy options worldwide, is relaunching this week with an entirely new service, and a new design to go with it.

The core impetus of the redesign is the service's new focus on its free consulting services. Childless couples will be able to use the service to navigate the complexities of international surrogacy worldwide- -- from basic information like "What is Surrogacy?" to complex issues like "What does a surrogate mother earn in Ukraine?"    The consultancy will spend less resources promoting its for-profit services.

We launched this service five years ago just after my own kids were born in India," said William Houghton, founder of the consultancy. "At that time, my priority was to just answer people's questions and share whatever insights I picked up from my personal experiences. Now we're returning to those roots – and it feels great!"

At the heart of the updated Surrogacy Guide is a new "Ask the Experts" feature, which invites all couples to send questions to the consultancy for a response from the Consultancy's network of experts worldwide. Questions and answers will now be included in the Surrogacy Guide's searchable database. Houghton believes the result will soon be the most exhaustive source of information on every conceivable topic related to gestational surrogacy worldwide.

"We already have dozens of articles that describe step-by-step how to successfully conceive a baby via surrogacy in many countries around the world," Houghton says. "But we still spend about 80% of every day fielding questions from new parents just starting their journey. Starting this week, every time we answer a new question it will go into our database so that all couples can benefit."

Sensible Surrogacy's network of contributors includes doctors, lawyers, and industry experts in many countries – including the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and India.

Sensible Surrogacy is an ethical IVF & surrogacy consultancy and publisher of the Sensible Surrogacy Guide, which is the definitive source for how surrogacy works for childless couples. Since 2012 they have advocated for affordable, complete and ethical surrogacy services through their overseas consultants and a network of medical and legal service providers.

 

SOURCE Exceptional Stork LLC



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.