Sensible Surrogacy Relaunches with Focus on Free Consulting Services

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sensible Surrogacy guide is getting a makeover. The well-known online

resource for couples considering gestational surrogacy options worldwide, is relaunching this week with an entirely new service, and a new design to go with it.

The core impetus of the redesign is the service's new focus on its free consulting services. Childless couples will be able to use the service to navigate the complexities of international surrogacy worldwide- -- from basic information like "What is Surrogacy?" to complex issues like "What does a surrogate mother earn in Ukraine?" The consultancy will spend less resources promoting its for-profit services.

We launched this service five years ago just after my own kids were born in India," said William Houghton, founder of the consultancy. "At that time, my priority was to just answer people's questions and share whatever insights I picked up from my personal experiences. Now we're returning to those roots – and it feels great!"

At the heart of the updated Surrogacy Guide is a new "Ask the Experts" feature, which invites all couples to send questions to the consultancy for a response from the Consultancy's network of experts worldwide. Questions and answers will now be included in the Surrogacy Guide's searchable database. Houghton believes the result will soon be the most exhaustive source of information on every conceivable topic related to gestational surrogacy worldwide.

"We already have dozens of articles that describe step-by-step how to successfully conceive a baby via surrogacy in many countries around the world," Houghton says. "But we still spend about 80% of every day fielding questions from new parents just starting their journey. Starting this week, every time we answer a new question it will go into our database so that all couples can benefit."

Sensible Surrogacy's network of contributors includes doctors, lawyers, and industry experts in many countries – including the United States, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and India.

